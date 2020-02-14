WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College locks down defensively in win over Howard College

Odessa College’s women’s basketball team jumped out to a quick lead in its Western Junior College Athletic Conference matchup against Howard.

The visiting Lady Hawks had no answer on this night.

Holding Howard College scoreless in the first quarter, the Lady Wranglers dominated the first 20 minutes and then cruised in the second half en route to a 53-26 victory Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Geovana Lopes had a game-high 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Odessa College (20-8 overall, 9-2 in conference), with Yanina Todorova adding 11 points to the victory, all in the first half.

The Lady Hawks (7-20, 3-9) didn’t score until there was 4:23 remaining to play in the first half and trailed, 31-3, at halftime.

“I thought we did a nice job defensively in the first half and they couldn’t get any shots to go in,” Odessa College women’s coach Ara Baten said.

Jazzmeen Bethea scored 10 points to lead Howard College, including a run of seven straight to start the fourth quarter. Tatyn Barnes added nine in the loss.

Todorova opened the game for the Lady Wranglers by hitting three of their first four baskets, opening a 9-0 lead with half the first quarter gone.

The Lady Hawks’ shooting woes then transferred to the home team, which didn’t hit another shot the rest of the opening quarter.

Lopes then went to work in the second quarter; scoring nine of her points during a 15-0 run that put the Lady Wranglers ahead 24-0 as the second quarter ticked under five minutes to play.

Tatum finally broke the shutout for Howard College with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:23 to play, but it was far too little, too late.

A plus for Baten was the chance to play everyone as all 11 players were on the court for at least 14 minutes and every player scored.

“That was nice, to be able to get everyone some minutes,” Baten said. “I thought Geo played well and that’s what we need from her.

“I would like to have seen us close out the game better; we had way too many turnovers (21). But it was a good win.”