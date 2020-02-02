COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB splits to end the weekend

CONROE The UTPB softball team finished up its opening weekend of the season by splitting on Sunday’s road games.

The Falcons began the day with an 8-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth before closing the day with a 1-0 victory over Central Oklahoma.

Against Minnesota-Duluth, the Falcons (2-2 overall) gave up two runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth inning before the game ended on run rules in the fifth.

Marissa Salinas took the loss in the circle for UTPB while Breanna Swint was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Against Central Oklahoma, the Falcons scored their only run in the top of the first inning and then held on for the low-scoring win.

Abrie Cousins was the winning pitcher for UTPB while Kylee Lynch took the loss for the Bronchos.