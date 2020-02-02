  • February 2, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB splits to end the weekend

Linescore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Minnesota-Duluth 8, UTPB 0

UTPB 000 00 — 0 3 6

UMD 200 6x — 8 8 0

Marissa Salinas and Azul Munoz (4). Breanna Swint. W — Swint. L —Salinas. 2B — Minnesota-Duluth: Lauren Oberle 2.

UTPB 1, Central Oklahoma 0

UTPB 100 000 0 — 1 6 0

Central Okla 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Abby Cousins. Kylee Lynch. W — Cousins. L — Lynch. 2B — UTPB: Alicia Marion, Lani Graft.

Records — UTPB 2-2; Central Oklahoma 1-5.

Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 8:41 pm

CONROE The UTPB softball team finished up its opening weekend of the season by splitting on Sunday’s road games.

The Falcons began the day with an 8-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth before closing the day with a 1-0 victory over Central Oklahoma.

Against Minnesota-Duluth, the Falcons (2-2 overall) gave up two runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth inning before the game ended on run rules in the fifth.

Marissa Salinas took the loss in the circle for UTPB while Breanna Swint was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Against Central Oklahoma, the Falcons scored their only run in the top of the first inning and then held on for the low-scoring win.

Abrie Cousins was the winning pitcher for UTPB while Kylee Lynch took the loss for the Bronchos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

