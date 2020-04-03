COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hammack bides time awaiting shot at pros

Jase Hammack’s football career has seen its share of twists and turns.

Nothing, however, compares to right now as the former Andrews quarterback tries to land a spot at the professional level.

Hammack, who finished his collegiate career at Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he graduated this past December, was hoping to be doing a pro day at Baylor on March 25 and then another at Texas A&M-Kingsville two days later.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic and both workouts were canceled.

“It’s been really interesting,” Hammack said. “We didn’t expect all of these pro days to get canceled, but it has been frustrating.

“We’ve been working very hard this entire time leading up to this past month. We had about two weeks left and we were all peaking at the right time. It was pretty frustrating, but at the same time I’m just trusting that God has a plan and I’m just trusting in his plan.”

Hammack has remained in Belton during the crisis and with a shelter-in-place order for Bell County, he and a few of his teammates also looking to take the next step have been limited to where they can work out.

For the time being, they’ve been doing their workouts from Hammack’s garage, which also has provided some challenges.

“It’s been a lot harder because maybe two people can fit in the garage … We’re making the most out of it,” Hammack said. “We made a wooden bench press so that we can have more to do. It’s pretty difficult.”

Hammack, who graduated from Andrews in 2015, spent one semester at McMurry University before transferring to Abilene Christian for two years.

His journey eventually took him to NCAA Division III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor.

There, he quarterbacked the Crusaders to an undefeated national championship in 2018.

“I had been dreaming about winning a national championship for ever and it was a tough season,” Hammack said. “I played with practically no ligaments and some partly torn tendons in my ankles.

“So I was basically playing bone on bone. But when we won it was the biggest relief. It was a huge blessing for sure.”

Hammack was named the Permian Basin’s Player of the Year in 2014 after a senior season where he threw for 3,326 yards on 215-of-334 passing, with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“He was just a solid, all-around player,” Andrews head coach Ralph Mason said. “He was very consistent.

“He’s the kind of kid that you want around your program because he does things right. He has a great work ethic that’s unmatched. He’s one of those kids that probably carried that chip on his shoulder. He got where he was at because he put a lot into it.”

Hammack’s college career ended in on Dec. 7, 2019, with a 26-7 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the third round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

It was Hammack’s only loss (27-1) in two seasons with the Crusaders’ program.

Hammack is still sending in film, hoping that a scout will see it or a team takes a chance on him. It’s all a waiting game at the moment.

“Right now, we’re just trying to train like we were before,” Hammack said. “It’s difficult when you’re stuck in your garage.”

Fortunately, Hammack has kept his options open. If he can’t continue to play football, he hopes to be able to coach.

“If this doesn’t work out, I’m looking forward to coaching,” Hammack said. “I’m keeping my options open. I’m trying to find a coaching job right now and seeing what I can get.”

Regardless of what happens, Hammack said his playing days from Andrews helped shape him into the person he is now.

“I had a great head coach in Coach Mason and he helped me out a lot, quarterback-wise,” Hammack said. “Just having a coach like him, I feel that was very helpful, going to college and being able to see different things that he showed me when I was in high school.”