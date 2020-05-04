HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian releases 2020 schedule

The Permian football team released its 2020 schedule over the weekend.

The Panthers begin the season on Aug. 28 on the road against El Paso Pebble Hills with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Permian will then host Waco Midway for its home opener on Sept. 4 before taking the road to face a familiar opponent Amarillo Tascosa in a nondistrict game.

Permian will return home to face a team from Mexico on Sept. 18, hosting UNAL.

The Panthers travel to Abilene High to begin district play on Sept. 25 before returning home for three consecutive home games against Wolfforth Frenship, Odessa High and Midland High.

Permian will face San Angelo Central on the road before taking a bye-week prior to the district finale at home against Midland Lee on Nov. 6.