HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for Week 7

ANDREWS 41, CANYON 22

ANDREWS The Mustangs ran off 21 straight points within the final four minutes of the first half to pull away from the Eagles Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

Brett Leach had another strong night, finishing 17 of 30 for 318 yards passing and five touchdowns. Jaheim Nelson and Markeese Lawrence had two touchdown catches each as well for Andrews (6-1).

Aidan Hildinger had two rushing touchdowns to lead Canyon (6-1) who suffered its first loss of the season.

Canyon...................... 8.... 8 0 6 — 22

Andrews.................... 6.. 21 7 7 — 41

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Canyon: Aidan Hildinger 19 run (Jack Mckay pass from Jay Defoor), 8:31.

Andrews: Jaheim Nelson 3 pass from Brett Leach (pass failed), 5:40.

Second Quarter

Canyon: Aidan Hildinger 3 run (Jay Defoor run), 6:56.

Andrews: Brett Leach 10 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:08.

Andrews: Jaheim Nelson 66 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:24.

Andrews: Rodney Lopez 27 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:38.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 28 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:24,

Fourth Quarter

Canyon: Rafe Butcher 8 pass from Brandon Driskell (pass failed), 11:51.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 19 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 5:23.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Canyon Andrews

First Downs........................ 24.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 420.................. 414

Rushes-Yards............ 40-145............... 30-96

Passing Yards................. 275.................. 318

Passing.................... 21-44-2........... 17-32-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 2-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-22.8.............. 4-31.0

Penalties-Yards........... 10-95................. 2-10

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Canyon: Aiden Hildinger 10-64, Wayne Sheard 13-9, Brandon Driskell 7-23, Brody Cook 2-14, Ethan Cowan 1-3.

Andrews: Brett Leach 5-38, Esau Flores 8-30, Markeese Lawrence 3-19, Luis Cervantes 9-16, Lucas Esparza 2-8, Jacob Lawson 1-(-1), Cody Cabrera 1-(-6), Fernando Prendis 1-(-8).

Passing

Canyon: None provided.

Andrews: Brett Leach 17-30-0—318, Markeese Lawrence 0-1-0—0, Cody Cabrera 0-1-0—0.

Receiving

Canyon: Jack McKay 7-106, Brandel Barrett 1-43, Brandon Driskell 4-41, Brayden Brewer 1-38, Rafe Butcher 5-29, Parker Cunningham 2-23, Wayne Sheard 1-(-5).

Andrews: Rodney Lopez 6-147, Markeese Lawrence 6-73, Jaheim Nelson 3-67, Jacob Lawson 2-31.

GREENWOOD 58, PECOS 6

PECOS Brody Ray had three touchdown catches in the first half and Trey Cross ran for three scores as the Rangers routed the Eagles at Rotary Field to remain unbeaten in District 1-4A DII action

Weston Wilber had four touchdown passes as well for the Rangers (7-0, 3-0) and a rushing touchdown late in the game.

Abel Velasquez had the lone score of the game for the Eagles (3-4, 1-2). Armando Granado led Pecos with 111 yards rushing.

Greenwood............. 23.... 7 21 7 — 58

Pecos........................ 0.... 6 0 0 — 6

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 29 pass from Weston Wilber (conversion good).

Greenwood: Brody Ray 34 pass from Weston Wilber (Trey Cross run).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 99 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 21 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Pecos: Abel Velasquez 14 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Michael Gutierrez 3 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 86 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 7 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 21 run (Derek Rimer kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Greenwood Pecos

First Downs........................ 22.................... 17

Total Yards...................... 606.................. 230

Rushes-Yards............ 26-415............. 60-218

Passing Yards................. 191.................... 12

Passing...................... 9-15-1............... 1-4-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 4-4

Punts-Avg....................... 1-44................. 5-36

Penalties-Yards............. 3-15................. 2-15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 9-249, Ryan Snodgrass 8-97, Weston Wilber 4-40, Christian Cook 2-29, Brayden Wauson 3-0.

Pecos: Armando Granado 30-111, Abel Velasquez 13-74, Ezekiel Saldana 10-46, Nathaniel Romo 1-9, Eli Sandoval 3-6, Jorge Mendoza 1-1, Sean Castillo 2-(-10).

Passing

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 9-15-1—191.

Pecos: Eli Sandoval 1-3-0—12. Abel Velasquez 0-1-1—0.

Receiving

Greenwood: Brody Ray 6-105, Ryan Snodgrass 1-78, Izaiah Ramirez 1-5, Michael Gutierrez 1-3.

Pecos: Zyran Kelly 1-12.

MONAHANS 42, SNYDER 27

SNYDER Bond Heflin passed for 241 yards and four touchdowns, while Lewis Wesley rushed for 121 yards and a score as the Loboes took a step forward in the District 1-4A Division II race.

Matt Juarez returned a fumble, one of three Snyder turnovers, 21 yards in the first quarter to put Monahans (2-5 overall, 2-1 district) on the board and Heflin hit Jaheam Amos for an 83-raef score as the Loboes led 14-13 at halftime.

Wesley popped a 73-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before Snyder (1-5, 1-1) tied it at 21.

Monahans pulled away in the fourth quarter as Heflin hit Amos for a 42-yard score and Peyton Adams for scores of 9 and 38 yards.

Monahans................. 7.... 7 7 21 — 42

Snyder...................... 0.. 13 8 6 — 27

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Monahans: Matt Juarez 21 fumble return (Alex Santos kick), 3:33

Second Quarter

Monahans: Jaheam Amos 83 pass from Bond Heflin (Alex Santos kick), 11:11.

Snyder: 23 pass (kick good), 8:35.

Snyder: 1 run (kick failed), 4:06.

Third Quarter

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 73 run (Alex Santos kick), 8:11.

Snyder: Williams 3 run (Williams run), 0:49.

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Jaheam Amos 42 pass from Bond Heflin (Alex Santos kick)1049.

Monahans: Peyton Adams 9 pass from Bond Heflin (Alex Santos kick), 4:34.

Snyder: Williams 1 run (kick failed), 3:25.

Monahans: Peyton Adams 38 pass from Bond Heflin (Santos kick), 1:26.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Monahans Snyder

First Downs........................ 16.................... 21

Total Yards...................... 452.................. 338

Rushes-Yards............ 28-211............... 31-60

Passing Yards................. 241.................. 278

Passing...................... 7-22-0........... 24-45-2

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 5-39.6.............. 4-35.8

Penalties-Yards........... 10-80................. 5-30

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 11-121, Jaheam Amos 8-44, Bryson Jaquez 6-42, Tre Gomez 1-4, Davian Saucedo 1-3, Bond Heflin 1-(-3).

Snyder: None provided.

Passing

Monahans: Bond Heflin 7-22-0—241.

Snyder: None provided.

Receiving

Monahans: Jaheam Amos 2-125, Bradden Kesey 2-58, Peyton Adams 2-47, Dominic Paredez 1-11,

Snyder: None provided.

ALPINE 52, IRAAN 6

IRAAN Travis Ruckman ran for 120 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Fightin’ Bucks past the Braves Friday at Brave Stadium in the final nondistrict contest for both teams.

Aaron Fellows added a touchdown run and Jeremiah Buse had a touchdown reception for Alpine (5-2). The Fightin’ Bucks defense held Iraan (0-7) to 66 yards of offense on the night.

Kyler Miller had a rushing touchdown to help lead the Braves.

Alpine...................... 27.. 15 3 7 — 52

Iraan......................... 0.... 0 6 0 — 6

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 5 run (pass failed), 10:30.

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 12 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 7:27.

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 14 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 4:57.

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 4 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 1:20.

Second Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 32 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 10:23.

Alpine: Jeremiah Muse 43 pass from Jayden Canaba (Brady Crump run), 3:00.

Third Quarter

Alpine: Jeremiah Muse 33 FG, 4:21.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 18 run (pass failed), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Dennis Morales 74 run (Brady Crump kick), 5:50.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Alpine Iraan

First Downs........................ 16...................... 3

Total Yards...................... 430.................... 66

Rushes-Yards............ 28-351............... 39-66

Passing Yards................... 79...................... 9

Passing........................ 2-4-0............... 0-6-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 1-45.0.............. 4-19.3

Penalties-Yards............. 5-50................... 1-5

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 11-120, Aaron Fellows 9-89, Dennis Morales 1-74, Josh Haze 1-19, Team 1-18, Allen Vargas 1-14, Aziel Ordonez 1-13. Alex Natera 1-5, Jorge Monclova 1-0, Jayden Canaba 1-(-1).

Iraan: Dylan Kent 12-26, Kyler Miller 7-13, Jermaine Bernal 10-13, Gavin Aguirre 8-11, 33 2-3.

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 1-1-0—43, Aaron Fellows 1-3-0—36.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 0-5-0—0, Jermaine Bernal 0-1-0—0.

Receiving

Alpine: Jeremiah Muse 1-43, Justin Miller 1-36.

Iraan: None.

WINK 47, TORNILLO 0

TORNILLO Zachary Rosas ran for 239 yards and four scores as the Wildcats made quick work of the Coyotes Friday at Coyote Stadium.

The Wildcats (4-3) defense was stingy as well, holding the Coyotes (0-6) to just 11 yards of offense and two first downs.

Matthew Rosas had a 40-yard touchdown catch and made four extra points in the win.

Wink........................ 21.. 14 12 0 — 47

Tornillo..................... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Zachary Rosas 6 run (Matthew Rosas kick).

Wink: Matthew Rosas 40 pass from Nick Gray (Matthew Rosas kick).

Wink: Zachary Rosas 75 run (Matthew Rosas kick).

Second Quarter

Wink: Zachary Rosas 49 run (Kanon Gibson kick).

Wink: Teo Jacquez 6 run (Matthew Rosas kick).

Third Quarter

Wink: Zachary Rosas 29 run (kick failed).

Wink: Jacob Martinez 31 run (kick failed).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Wink Tornillo

First Downs........................ 18...................... 2

Total Yards...................... 499.................... 11

Rushes-Yards............ 27-399............ 20-(-4)

Passing Yards................. 100.................... 15

Passing........................ 5-8-0............. 2-16-2

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................. 6-40

Penalties-Yards............. 2-49................. 3-55

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Wink: Zachary Rosas 13-239, Kanon Gibson 4-73, Jacob Martinez 4-48, Mason Morgan 2-20, JC Valles 1-7, Teo Jacquez 1-6, Jay Rodgers 2-6.

Tornillo: None provided.

Passing

Wink: Nick Gray 3-4-0—77, Kanon Gibson 2-4-0—23.

Tornillo: None provided.

Receiving

Wink: Matthew Rosas 1-40, Davis Rackler 1-24, Zachary Rosas 1-13, Kalonji Martin 1-13, Mason Morgan 1-10.

Tornillo: None provided.