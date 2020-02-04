WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers pull away from No. 8 New Mexico JC

The Odessa College women’s basketball team was having trouble controlling New Mexico Junior College’s Mayra Caicedo through the first 13 minutes of play in the first half.

With 6:23 remaining before halftime, that all changed.

Caicedo, diving for a loose ball, collided with Odessa College’s Maria Guimaraes. Guimaraes got up right away, while Caicedo remained on the court for several moments before being helped to the bench and then to the locker room.

She returned later in the half, her left shoulder was wrapped, visibly limited in what she could do.

What the Lady Wranglers did was take advantage of her absence to erase a nine-point deficit to lead at halftime before battling through for a 62-53 victory against the eighth-ranked T-Birds in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Okako Adika led the Lady Wranglers (18-7 overall, 7-2 in conference) with a game-high 22 points, with Yanina Todorova adding 17 points in the victory.

Geovanna Lopes had a game-high 10 rebounds for Odessa College.

“Overall, I thought defensively we weren’t bad, I thought we did a good job,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “I thought we had a plan coming in, I thought we executed it for the most part on that end of the floor.

“We did go a better job in the second half of keeping the ball out of the paint. We just let them dominate us in the first half down there.”

Amaya Lewis scored 19 points to lead New Mexico JC (15-7, 6-3), with Caicedo finishing with 12 and Selina Dockery 10 in the loss.

Caicedo had 11 points before her injury in the second quarter.

“She’s tough,” Baten added. “When she’s finishing the way she was finishing early in the game, it’s tough to do. She was awfully good.”

When Caicedo was healthy, she was racing past defenders for easy baskets, scoring four of her five first-quarter field goals on layups. Her other was a high-arcing 3-pointer that started the T-Birds on a 20-6 run that put them up, 22-15, at the end of the first quarter

New Mexico JC’s lead was nine (28-19) when Caicedo and Guimaraes collided and Odessa College slowly chipped away, tying the game (32-32) on a baseline jumper by Adika, who finished with 18 points in the first half, before taking a lead into the break on two free throws by Todorova.

The Lady Wranglers continued to push the pace beginning the third quarter and opened as 10-point margin after 30 minutes and the T-Birds never threatened after that.

“I thought the last part of the second quarter and the first part of the third quarter was where the game was decided,” Baten said. “I thought we made a nice run to get back to where we were about even at the end of the second quarter and then we started the third quarter well.

“So that stretch of maybe eight, nine, 10 minutes was huge.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide