COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College's Horton earns Pitcher of the Week honors

Odessa College pitcher Collin Horton was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday by the conference.

The freshman right-hander earned a victory in the conference opener against Frank Phillips College on Friday, giving up one run on one hit and striking out 10 batters in the Wranglers’ 11-1 victory over the Plainsmen.

It’s the second consecutive week that an Odessa College pitcher earned the honor from the conference after Jordan Seay was honored last week.

The Wranglers return to the field Wednesday in a game against Midland College at 6 p.m. at Christensen Stadium in Midland.

