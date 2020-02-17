HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian teams to face Midland High

The Permian soccer teams look to get back on the winning track against Midland High in District 2-6A play Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers (12-4-3 overall, 0-1-2 district) get things started at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium.

Both teams were shut out in their last matches, against Wolfforth Frenship, on the road. The girls lost 2-0 to the Lady Tigers while the boys (4-8-3, 1-2-0) fell 5-0 Friday in Wolfforth.