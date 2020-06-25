  • June 25, 2020

GOLF: Seybert stays cool to S.A. Smith West Texas Junior title

GOLF: Seybert stays cool to S.A. Smith West Texas Junior title

S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational

Thursday

At Odessa Country Club

MEDALIST DIVISION

Old Course

Wednesday Round at Green Tree Country Club (Midland)

BOYS 15-18

1. Davis Seybert, 67-71—138; 2. Landry Schmoker, 72-68—140; 3. Paul Gomez, 70-74—144; 4. Jackson Comer, 70-76—146; 5.(tie) Bond Heflin, 76-72—148; and  Alexander Leuschner, 70-78—148; 7. Richman Houston, 74-75—149; 8. Jake Raines, 75-75—150; 9. (tie) Warren Finley 77-75—152; Spencer Widner 76-76—152; and Alonso Ruiz 73-79—152.

12. (tie) Miguel Flores-Acton, 77-76—153; and Alexander Bateman, 74-79—153; 14. (tie) Skyler Hall, 74-82—156; and Caden Britton, 74-82—156; 17. Slayter Colbath, 81-76—157; Nick Pursley, 80-77—157; and Alex BiLodeau, 76-81—157.

20. (tie) Fred Poe, 81-77—158; and Zach Robinson 78-80—158; 22. Mitchel Fisher, 78-82—160; Tyler Lingnau, 79-81—160; Chase Williams, 74-86—160; and Ian Phillips, 73-87—160; 26. Dylan Bowerman, 77-84—161; 27. Hector Cavazos Jr., 75-87—162; 28. Trevor Nelson, 79-84—163; 29. Connor Hendricks, 85-79—164; 30. Phillip Lopez, 87-79—166;

31. Miles Fisher, 80-87—167; 32. (tie) Alan Martinez, 85-83—168; Kade Burton, 82-86—168; and Braden Welch, 83-85—168; 35. Zachary Fieldhouse, 84-85—169; 36. Jackson Elphick, 87-83—190; 37. Gavin Poe, 90-85—175; 38. Stance Reeger North, 89-88—177; 39. Matthew Madrid, 87-91—178; 40. Zane Poe, 87-93—180.

41. Lucas Hagen, 90-92—182; 42. Ryan Evans, 88-101—189; 43. Caleb Neufeld, 97-100—197; 44. Austin Lingnau, 96-104—200; 45. Colin Riley, 106-98—204; 46. Lawson Taylor, 122-128—250.

BOYS 13-14

x-won on fifth playoff hole

1. (tie) x-Dylan Ford, 72-74—146; 2. Reese Roberts, 72-74—146; 3. Brooks Vaughn, 75-72—147; and Drew Ironside, 74-73—147; 5. Brady Holmes, 75-74—149; 6. Kelen Owensby, 72-78—150; 7. Wesley Gipson, 75-80—155; 8. Benjamin Boser, 78-80—158; and Rylan Montana, 79-79—158; 10. Jake Humble, 78-81—159;

11. Kellen Yong, 76-84—160; 12. Ethan Luttrell, 81-87—168; 13. Noah McKayr, 87-84—171; 14. Zachary Giba, 89-95, 184: 15. Bodee Bratcher, 92-93—185; 16. Colten Newsom, 89-97—186; 17. Reece Harris, 90-98—188; 18. Braydon Bridges, 97-101—198; 19. Ean Shadden, 98-110—208; 20. David Darnold, 111-102—213; 21. Tucker Burrow, 110-118—228.

BOYS 11-12

1. Gilbert Lujan Jr., 75-77—152; 2. Bryson Clark, 81-74—155; 3. (tie) Jackson Tyler, 80-81—161; and Slayde Stevens, 82-79—161; 5. Alex Escamilla, 81-82—163; 6. Miles Cooper, 78-87—165; 7. Austin Rosser, 93-90—183; 8. Carter Petty, 92-92—184; 9. Carson Lopez, 98-95—193; 10. Diego Nunez, 104-115—219.

———

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

MEDALIST DIVISION

Wednesday Round at Old Course, Odessa Country Club

GIRLS 15-18

x-won on first playoff hole

1. x-Julianna Crow, 75-74—149; 2. Rylie Rodriguez, 73-76—149; 3. Sarah Reed, 76-75—151; 4. Alexandra Escamilla, 78-74—152; 5. Anaya Perales, 78-75—153; 6. (tie) Lainey Cristan, 77-80—157; and Brittlynn O’Dell, 81-76—157; 8. Ainsley Carter, 82-76—158; 9. Aspen Escamilla, 82-78—160; 10. Jordyn Hall, 83-83—166;

11. Brynlee Dyas, 80-87—167; 12. Bailey Ballou, 88-82—170; 13. Gracie O’Brien, 90-81—171; 14. Ayers Finley, 85-88—173; 15. (tie) Ella Booe, 92-86—178; and Mikayla Childers, 89-89—178; 17. Kyleigh McGowen, 93-87—180; 18. Mackenzie Chandler, 85-99—184; 19. Jocelyn Dominguez, 94-91—185; 20. Lauren Kelly, 95-92—187; 21. (tie) Jazmin Higley, 98-103—201; and Faith Sims, 98-103—201.

GIRLS 13-14

1. Sierra Snapp, 108-88—196; 2. Ella Veretto, 103-96—199; 3. Jordyn Cruz, 103-106—209; 4. Natalia Armenta, 111-101—212; 5. Samara Setiadarman, 102-113—215; 6. Emme Darnold, 110-109—219.

GIRLS 11-12

1. Sloane Livingston, 97-96—193.

PREP DIVISION (9 HOLES)

BOYS 11-12

1. Ivan Martinez, 48-41—89; 2. Jackson Earl, 54-39—93; 3. Colt Beckham, 51-44—95; 4. Graham Catalano, 49-53—102.

BOYS 9-10

1. Joshua Groom, 37-35—72; 2. (tie) Caleb Manross, 47-36—83; and Brooks Cunningham, 42-41—83; 4. Brogan Bridges, 42-44—86; 5. Konner Vickers, 46-42—88; 6. (tie) Sawyer Snapp, 45-46—91; and Tesher Scharbauer, 42-49—91; 8. Bryson Disher, 47-46—93; 9. Walker Campbell, 50-46—96; 10. Mason Clark, 52-49—101; 11. Gio Arriola, 48-55, 103; 12. Hudson Branham, 55-53, 108; 13. Maverick Fisher, 60-52—112.

BOYS 7-8

1. Trayce Rodriquez, 40-41—81; 2. Joshua Schaub, 47-41—88.

GIRLS 11-12

1. Emma Sauceda, 69-61—130; Bryli Bridges, 70-68—138.

 By Tony Venegas
Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:33 pm

Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:33 pm

GOLF: Seybert stays cool to S.A. Smith West Texas Junior title
By Tony Venegas

Davis Seybert took one last glance at his phone before his par putt on the 18th hole of the Old Course at the Odessa Country Club.

He says he had not done much leaderboard watching on the back nine during the final round of the S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational.

He wanted to make sure, however, that he had the title in his sights.

His instincts were confirmed and he closed out with a final par to shoot a bogey-free 1-under-par 71 Thursday to win by two shots over Landry Schmoker of Lubbock, who shot a 68 for the low round of the day.

Seybert fashioned rounds of 67-71—138, while Schmoker finished 72-68—140, with the first round being played at Green Tree Country Club Wednesday in Midland.

Paul Gomez (70-74—144) and Jackson Comer (70-76—146) of Midland finished third and fourth, respectively, while Bond Heflin (76-72—148) of Monahans and Alexander Leuschner (70-78—148) of Big Spring tied for fifth.

“I played really well and really consistent all day,” Seybert said. “I hit 17 of 18 greens and just two-putted everything for a bogey-free round.

“I started the day off with a three-shot lead and knew that I had to maintain that.”

Seybert did just that by shooting an even-par front nine before picking up his lone birdie of the day on the Par 4 11th hole.

After that, he said his strategy centered on not making a big mistake.

“I was a little more aggressive on the front nine, but once I got back to the back nine I was just firing at the center of the green and just not overcompensate.”

In the group ahead, Schmoker proved that he was up for chasing Seybert down thanks to a 3-under 33 on the front nine, and was 4-under through 10 holes.

Schmoker said that the biggest difference from his first round was the putter.

“I just felt good over the putts,” Schmoker said. “Yesterday, I just couldn’t make a putt and everything just started going in today.”

Schmoker kept it steady through most of the final nine holes until a bogey on the Par 4 16th created a gap that proved to be too much to overcome. He did close with a birdie on 18 to give himself an outside chance with Seybert in the group behind him.

Even though he wasn’t able to catch Seybert, Schmoker came away very pleased with his performance over the two days.

“I played pretty good this week,” he said. “I wish I would’ve played a little better yesterday to put myself in a better position to win but I’m pretty content.”

With the tournament in hand, Seybert gave an emphatic fist pump as his putt for par dropped on the final hole, a satisfying end to a strong performance.

“It really felt great, especially with the last-minute push that Landry had,” Seybert said. “He played great today. I was really happy to see that and it made this win a little more meaningful.”

>> PLAYOFFS, PART 1: Dylan Ford of Sonora had to birdie on the final hole just to get into a playoff in the Boys 13-14 age division. He did that and had to maintain his nerve through five playoff holes against Reese Roberts of Dallas.

In the end, Ford closed with a par on the Par 3 fifth hole to take the title after shooting 74 in the final round. Roberts also shot 74.

“I just kept on grinding and I told myself to never give up,” Ford said.

>> PLAYOFFS, PART 2: Thirty-six holes also was not enough to decide the winner of the Girls 15-18 Division at Green Tree Country Club in Midland. A birdie on the first playoff hole gave Odessa’s Jules Crow (75-74—149) the victory over Odessa’s Rylie Rodriguez (73-76—149), the leader after the first round.

Three Midland natives rounded out the top five with Sarah Reed (76-75—151) finishing third, Alexandra Escamilla (78-74—152) in fourth and Anaya Perales (78-75—153) in fifth.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

