COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas Tech set for return trip to Permian Basin

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is making a visit to the Permian Basin this week.

The Red Raiders will face Houston Baptist in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chaparral Center in Midland. The game is considered a home game for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (2-0) moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP poll released Monday and defeated Bethune-Cookman 79-44 Saturday in Lubbock.

This is the first time that the Red Raiders will play in Midland since an exhibition game against New Mexico State back before the start of the 2017-18 season.