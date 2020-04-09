GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Collins named new Permian coach

For Keshia Collins, the decision to come back to the Permian Basin was a no-brainer.

Since graduating from college, Collins knew she wanted to be a head basketball coach back in the area in which she grew up.

She saw that goal become a reality Thursday when she was named the new head girls basketball coach at Permian.

This will be her first head coaching position.

Collins, who graduated from Midland High in 2010, takes over after serving as an assistant varsity basketball coach the past three seasons at El Paso’s Ysleta High School.

“Midland-Odessa is home for me,” Collins said. “The minute I saw the job posting, I knew that I had to go for that.”

Collins also was the head track and field coach at Ysleta, but will only coach basketball at Permian.

“Keshia came highly recommended from several people,” said Bruce McCrary, ECISD executive athletic director. “She’s from the area. She grew up in Midland. She was a two-sport athlete in college and was very successful. She’s got great credentials. She has a lot of energy. She’s young and she connects with kids well. We felt like she was a good fit for the program.”

Collins said that she is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead, inheriting a team that went 7-25 during the 2019-20 season and struggled in the District 2-6A competition.

She will also be the third head coach in as many years at Permian.

“I know that the change in coaching staff has been pretty difficult for any program to deal with,” Collins said. “I know there will be some growing pains and us just learning from each other and my style of play that I look forward to bringing to them, I feel like it’ll make them successful.”

Collins said her style of play involves a fast pace and being heavy on the defensive side.

“I was a defensive player,” Collins said. “I was named defensive player of the year in college, so I want to bring that intensity and stop the team from scoring.”

After graduating from Midland High, Collins played college basketball for four years at McMurry University, earning a selection to the American Southwest Conference All-Conference team in 2011-12.

She was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Year in 2010-11 and 2011-12.