LOOKING BACK: April 16 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: On this date, area track teams were preparing for the District 7-2A championships in Crane. … The Odessa College golf team held down the top two spots in Western Junior College Athletic Conference competition in Amarillo. The Wranglers No. 1 team finished the round in first with 35 points, while Odessa College’s No. 2 team was second.

>> 1979: Midland posted a 4-1 win over El Paso in a doubleheader split in Texas League play. The victory kept Midland in first place in the Western Division. El Paso bounced back for a 5-3 win over Midland in the nightcap. … Ector High was getting ready to face Pecos in a District 2-3A contest at home. Pecos was the defending district champion. … Andrews was getting ready to face Seminole in a home district game, while Monahans was getting ready to travel to play Fort Stockton.

>> 1997: The Permian baseball team managed to fight back from an 11-run deficit to defeat Abilene Cooper 14-13 at home. The Cougars scored 11 runs in the first two innings combined before the Panthers began their turnaround. … The Midland Angels gave up a two-run lead in a 6-5 loss to the San Antonio Missions at Christensen Stadium. … McCamey’s Stan Caffey was named the head coach and athletic director at Anson High School after serving as head coach of the Badgers for two seasons. … The Permian softball team was getting ready to face Lubbock High in the Lady Panthers’ first postseason appearance in program history.

>> 2005: The Midland Lee boys track and field team won the district title at Ratliff Stadium. The Rebels finished with 156.5 points, while Odessa High finished second with 108.5. … The San Angelo Central girls team finished first with 139 points.