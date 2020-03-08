COLLEGE SOFTBALL: West Texas A&M too much for Falcons

CANYON The UTPB softball team found itself on the wrong end of a sweep against West Texas A&M Sunday at Schaeffer Park.

The Lady Buffs won the first game, 9-1, before coming back with a 9-4 victory in Game 2 in Lone Star Conference play.

The Falcons (13-15 overall, 3-5 in conference) tied the second game, 2-2, in the top of the fourth inning, only to watch West Texas A&M (14-7, 4-0) push five runs across in the bottom of the inning to break the game open.

Leslie Martinez homered for UTPB in Game 2, with Choco Munoz and La’Tina Norris each adding a double to the offense.