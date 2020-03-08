  • March 8, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: West Texas A&M too much for Falcons

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: West Texas A&M too much for Falcons

West Texas A&M 9-9, UTPB 1-4

GAME 1

UTPB.............. 000  010   —     1     5      1

WTAM............ 202  014   —     9   10      1

Abrie Castillo, Abby Cousins (1) and Nayeli Diaz. Emilee Wilson and Shanna McBroom. W — Wilson (4-3). L — Castillo (2-5). 2B — WTAM: Shanna McBroom, Julie Guzman, Sydney Greeson, Marly Basurto, Erica Vessels. HR — WTAM: Alyx Cordell, Steph Elliott.

———

GAME 2

UTPB.............. 100  102     0   —     4      7     2

WTAM............ 002  502      x   —     9      8     2

Marissa Salinas and Choco Munoz. Danielle Garcia and Shanna McBroom. W — Garcia (1-0). L — Salinas (6-7). 2B — UTPB: Choco Munoz, La’Tina Norris. HR — UTPB: Martinez. WTAM: Ruby Salzman.

Records — UTPB 13-15 ovearll, 3-5. Lone Star Conference; West Texas A&M 14-7, 4-0.

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020 7:11 pm

CANYON The UTPB softball team found itself on the wrong end of a sweep against West Texas A&M Sunday at Schaeffer Park.

CANYON The UTPB softball team found itself on the wrong end of a sweep against West Texas A&M Sunday at Schaeffer Park.

The Lady Buffs won the first game, 9-1, before coming back with a 9-4 victory in Game 2 in Lone Star Conference play.

The Falcons (13-15 overall, 3-5 in conference) tied the second game, 2-2, in the top of the fourth inning, only to watch West Texas A&M (14-7, 4-0) push five runs across in the bottom of the inning to break the game open.

Leslie Martinez homered for UTPB in Game 2, with Choco Munoz and La’Tina Norris each adding a double to the offense.

