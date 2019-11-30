  • November 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink defeats Vega

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink defeats Vega

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 7:34 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LEVELLAND Continuing their best season in decades, the Wink Wildcats defeated Vega in the Regional Semifinals of the playoffs with a 28-21 win Friday night at Lobo Stadium in the Class 2A Division II playoffs.

Playing in the third round for the first time since 1995, the Wildcats used a second half comeback to erase a 14-point halftime deficit to clinch a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Longhorns scored two touchdowns in the first half to build a 14-0 lead at the break.

Wink (10-3) then scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters and held Vega scoreless in the last quarter to preserve the win.

Wink will face Stratford in the regional final at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

