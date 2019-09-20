COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB ready for first test on the road

MIDLAND The UTPB football team was leading Northern Michigan by nine points with time winding down in the third quarter, courtesy of a Marquis Simmons’ 7-yard touchdown run.

When Falcons’ punter Sergio Landeros pinned the visitors at their own 2-yard line after a 49-yard punt with 12:53 remaining to play, it seems a moot point that UTPB would win its second straight game to open the 2019 season and everyone could be seen relaxing just a bit.

That’s when Northern Michigan’s Tyshon King got the adrenalin pumping, especially along both sidelines.

Taking a handoff from quarterback Ryan Johnson, King burst through a hole on the right side of the line of scrimmage and was pulling away from the Falcons’ defenders with each stride.

All put one.

UTPB cornerback Clifton Holmes turned on the afterburners and caught King after a 75-yard scamper to the Falcons’ 23.

“Possible game-saving play right there,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said. “He (King) gets in the end zone and it’s a two-point game with plenty of time to play.”

The Wildcats weren’t finished as Johnson used the emotionally lift from the big play to move them to a first-and-goal at the 3 after a 13-yard completion to Connor Bruinius.

That’s when Holme’s defensive colleagues made his effort stand up.

King got to the 1 on first down, stopped by Beau Narrell and Martin Brown IV. On second-and-goal, linebacker Keegan Gray went flying over the pile and King was stuffed at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Kadarryus Hartfield and Chris Hoad.

On third-and-goal, Tyson Carter and Dominique Varela clogged the middle of the line, Johnson couldn’t find any running room and the Falcons had the stop, forcing the Wildcats to settle for an 18-yard field goal by Daniel Riser.

“Couldn’t be prouder of everyone on the defense,” co-defensive coordinator Chris Mineo said. “You know what to expect in those situations and they did their jobs and help preserve the lead and the victory.”

>> BACK ON FORM: During the Falcons’ season-opening 60-7 romp against Wayland Baptist, many of the starters didn’t see much playing time after the first 30 minutes.

That included Hoad and Gray, who are acknowledge emotional leaders of the Falcons’ defense.

Things were back to normal against Northern Michigan as Hoad finished with a game-high 16 stops, with Gray in the mix for six of his own, along with a fumble recovery.

Hoad now has 18 tackles on the season, much closer to his average of 12.1 per game last season, when he finished third in the nation.

Gray was just his typical disruptive self.

“They are the leaders out there,” said co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jacob Martin said. “They have been playing together for four years and know where everyone is supposed to be, so they have everyone set before the play.”

>> SPLIT DUTIES: During the 2018 season, Landeros did both the placekicking and punting for the Falcons and it was a lot for the then-freshman to handle as his punting average (36.53 yards per kick) and field-goal percentage (2 of 5) wasn’t what he, or anyone involved with the program had envisioned.

This season, Carrigan has made the move to have Landeros focus on the punting, with freshman Hayden Decossas handling the kicking duties.

It’s working well, so far.

Landeros is averaging 40.7 yards per kick through the early going, with five of his kicks pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line.

Decossas, meanwhile, has made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and 11-of-13 extra points. The three field goals is one more than the Falcons had all of last season.

>> NOW THEY COUNT: It’s opening weekend for Lone Star Conference play, with eight of the nine schools in action.

The Falcons will travel to face No. 16 Midwestern State at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

No. 4 Tarleton State will host West Texas A&M at 6 p.m. in Stephenville, while Eastern New Mexico will travel to face No. 12 Texas A&M-Commerce, also at 6 p.m.

Angelo State makes the trip south to face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m., while Central Washington is at Western New Mexico in Silver City, N.M. in the only nonconference matchup of the weekend.

