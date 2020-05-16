  • May 16, 2020

SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Iraan's Kent has plenty of success balancing full plate

IRAAN

>> Academic Rank: (4 out of 26)

>> Sports: Football, Cross Country, Golf, Track and Field

>> Academic bio: Citizenship Award (9th-11th), Grade-Point Average Awards, A-Honor Roll; UIL (Social Studies, 2018-19 regional champion, third in state; Debate, 2018-19 District champion, state qualifier, state octafinalist; Journalism, Team district champion (2017-18, 2018-19), sixth in news writing, third in feature writing), Science, FFA (2017-18 District champion, area qualifier), 21 Dual Credit Hours

>> Athletic bio: Football (2016 district champion, state runner-up; 2017 bi-district champion; 2018 bi-district champion), Track (2017, 2018 area qualifier); Golf (2018 District Team Champion, medalist, regional qualifier; 2019 District Team Champion, individual runner up, regional qualifier)

>> Activities: National Honor Society (Chapter President, 2018-2020), Blood Drive, Lions Club, Hospital Volunteer, Delivered School Meals, Tutoring, Fundraising for Avery Adams of McCamey, Future Farmers of America (Chapter President, 2017-2019, Chapter Treasurer (2018-2020), FCS (Co-captain, 2017-2019, Captain, 2019-2020), Student Council, Athletic Leadership Council

>> College and major: West Texas A&M (Agricultural Business)

>> Goals for the future: To earn a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Business and seek higher education

>> Favorite subject: Agricultural classes (Wood shop, Plants and Soil Sciences, Animal Production)

>> Favorite book: The Green Mile by Stephen King

>> Favorite musician: George Strait

>> Role model: My dad

Posted: Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:30 pm

SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Iraan's Kent has plenty of success balancing full plate By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Dylan Kent may not have taken part in every activity offered by Iraan High School, but he certainly filled his plate.

Kent participated in football, cross country, track and field and golf during his high school career. He also competed in UIL academic events such as social studies, cross examination debate, science and journalism, while serving as an officer in the National Honor Society, FFA, FCS and student council.

And then there were the volunteer projects he took on within the community.

For Kent, it’s just all part of life in a small school.

“That’s just kind of how it is around here,” Kent said. “You’re just involved in everything. Luckily, we have teachers and coaches that come from small schools and they know how to work everything in.

“Everybody’s always supportive and know that we’re going to be gone for UIL, but they know we might have to go away for FFA a little, too. We have to balance everything out.”

And Kent is quick to point out that it’s all a group effort involving teachers, coaches, club sponsors and fellow students.

“I can’t do that by myself, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I’ve just been blessed to have lots of support from the school.”

Kent enjoyed success in virtually all his pursuits.

In football, the Braves qualified for the playoffs all four years he was in high school, reaching the Class 2A state championship game his freshman season. Kent earned all-district honors at both running back and linebacker as a junior and senior.

In golf, Kent led Iraan to team district title and regional berths as a sophomore and junior. He was the district medalist in 2018. In track and field, he was an area qualifier in both the 400 meters and 800 meters.

“Dylan Kent is one of those kids that you wish you had a whole program full of them,” Iraan football coach Matt Luddeke said. “He’s a great kid, great character, yes-sir no-sir kind of young man, a hard worker. You don’t have to worry about whatever situation you put him in, he's going to be successful. Kids like him are hard to come by, but when you have a kid like him you really appreciate it because he does a lot for our program.”

Kent helped Iraan claim seven first-place district finishes in UIL academic events. Iraan finished third at the state meet in social studies in 2019 and Kent also qualified for state in cross examination debate.

Along the way, Kent put the same level of effort into academics as he did for everything else, earning A honor roll status. He’ll graduate fourth in his class and has already accumulated 21 college hours through dual-credit courses.

“I’d have to give all that credit to my mom,” he said. “She’s always been hard on me ever since I was smaller because I’d been gifted with some bit of intelligence, she’d tell me. I remember there were a few times I’d come home and have like an 80 on a paper and I was happy because it was a hard grade, and my mom wouldn’t be happy with it.

“She just kind of instilled that attitude of you need to be trying to be your best because that’s not how it is out here in the real world. Sometimes, just trying isn’t good enough, so you might as well do your best.”

