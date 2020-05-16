SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Iraan's Kent has plenty of success balancing full plate

Kent participated in football, cross country, track and field and golf during his high school career. He also competed in UIL academic events such as social studies, cross examination debate, science and journalism, while serving as an officer in the National Honor Society, FFA, FCS and student council.

And then there were the volunteer projects he took on within the community.

For Kent, it’s just all part of life in a small school.

“That’s just kind of how it is around here,” Kent said. “You’re just involved in everything. Luckily, we have teachers and coaches that come from small schools and they know how to work everything in.

“Everybody’s always supportive and know that we’re going to be gone for UIL, but they know we might have to go away for FFA a little, too. We have to balance everything out.”

And Kent is quick to point out that it’s all a group effort involving teachers, coaches, club sponsors and fellow students.

“I can’t do that by myself, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I’ve just been blessed to have lots of support from the school.”

Kent enjoyed success in virtually all his pursuits.

In football, the Braves qualified for the playoffs all four years he was in high school, reaching the Class 2A state championship game his freshman season. Kent earned all-district honors at both running back and linebacker as a junior and senior.

In golf, Kent led Iraan to team district title and regional berths as a sophomore and junior. He was the district medalist in 2018. In track and field, he was an area qualifier in both the 400 meters and 800 meters.

“Dylan Kent is one of those kids that you wish you had a whole program full of them,” Iraan football coach Matt Luddeke said. “He’s a great kid, great character, yes-sir no-sir kind of young man, a hard worker. You don’t have to worry about whatever situation you put him in, he's going to be successful. Kids like him are hard to come by, but when you have a kid like him you really appreciate it because he does a lot for our program.”

Kent helped Iraan claim seven first-place district finishes in UIL academic events. Iraan finished third at the state meet in social studies in 2019 and Kent also qualified for state in cross examination debate.

Along the way, Kent put the same level of effort into academics as he did for everything else, earning A honor roll status. He’ll graduate fourth in his class and has already accumulated 21 college hours through dual-credit courses.

“I’d have to give all that credit to my mom,” he said. “She’s always been hard on me ever since I was smaller because I’d been gifted with some bit of intelligence, she’d tell me. I remember there were a few times I’d come home and have like an 80 on a paper and I was happy because it was a hard grade, and my mom wouldn’t be happy with it.

“She just kind of instilled that attitude of you need to be trying to be your best because that’s not how it is out here in the real world. Sometimes, just trying isn’t good enough, so you might as well do your best.”

