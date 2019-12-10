  • December 10, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Strong second quarter helps Lady Bronchos to victory

Basketball Box

GIRLS

Odessa High 69, Abilene High 30

ABILENE HIGH (8-8)

Syncere Reed 1 1-4 3, Desinty Potts 2 4-4 8, Justine Martinez 0 0-1 0, Tavia Wilson 0 1-4 1, Lanay Carr 0 0-2 0, Kelly Boyland 3 0-0 6, Trakenya Roberson 2 0-0 10, Alexis Doldon 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 6-15 30.

ODESSA HIGH (8-6)

Nesha Stephens 4 3-4 15, Amber Escontrias 7 1-2 15, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-0 5, Melina Escogido 3 0-0 6, Deoshanay Henderson 6 1-2 16, Alexis Luna 1 0-2 2, Kazyiah Hicks 1 1-2 3, Roxana Jimenez 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-12 69.

Abilene High 11 4 10 5 — 30

Odessa High 18 20 23 8 — 69

3-Point goals — Abilene High 2 (Roberson 2), Odessa High 2 (Henderson 1, Carrasco 1). Total fouls — Abilene High 14, Odessa High 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Abilene High 53, Odessa High 26.

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

After a close first quarter, the Odessa High girls basketball team used a second quarter run on its way to a 69-30 victory against Abilene High in nondistrict play Tuesday at the Odessa High Fieldhouse.

After leading by seven at the end of the opening quarter, the Lady Bronchos took off and didn’t look back, taking a 38-15 lead at halftime.

“It was a great win,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “We were just all energetic.

“We played as a team and that’s what we want to do. We had a lot of players get playing time and that’s always great to see.”

The Lady Bronchos improved to 8-6 overall, while the Lady Eagles now are 8-8.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High with 16 points, while Nesha Stephens and Amber Escontrias each had 15.

Trakenya Roberson led Abilene High with 10 points. Destiny Potts added eight and Kelly Boyland had six in the loss.

The teams traded baskets to start the game, with the Lady Eagles taking a 7-4 lead on an inside shot by Boyland.

After a brief scoreless spell, the Lady Bronchos regained the lead with a 5-0 run late in the first quarter.

Stephens was fouled on her way to the basket with 20 seconds left in the first quarter and she capitalized from the free throw line and then Henderson drilled a 3-pointer as the first quarter ended with Odessa High leading 18-11.

But that was only the beginning.

The Lady Bronchos kept up their scoring surge into the second quarter while holding the Lady Eagles to only four points in the entire frame.

It wasn’t long until the Lady Bronchos had a 26-15 advantage with 4:40 remaining in the first half, forcing the Lady Eagles to call a timeout.

But it did little to stop the run as Odessa High came back from the break with a 12-0 run that included a Roxana Jimenez inside basket and a 3-pointer from Stephens with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Henderson scored eight of her total points in the second quarter to help put Odessa High in good position.

The run continued into the second half as the Lady Bronchos went on a 10-2 run to begin the third quarter, with Stephens kicking the surge off with a 3-pointer.

Stephens capitalized on a transition, scoring an easy layup and the Lady Eagles soon called another timeout with Odessa High in front 48-17 with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

