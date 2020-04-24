COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Recruiting restrictions force coaches to use alternate methods

Normally at this time of year, Kris Baumann would be lurking at basketball courts across the nation, looking to find the next piece to add to the Odessa College Wranglers roster.

The coronavirus pandemic, with its attendant ban on public gatherings, has eliminated that from Baumann’s regular offseason schedule. But it hasn’t slowed his search for the next top-level player, just how he has to go about getting a commitment.

“We’ve had quite a bit of success, to be honest,” Baumann said. “I think, more than anything, it speaks to the tradition of the basketball program at the school.

“We’ve had to do it differently. I’ve been wanting to get out and get into some homes, see the kids and see their mothers and talk to them about Odessa. I wasn’t able to do that like I’d planned, so we kind of had to change our recruiting philosophy, change the way we’re doing stuff, but we were able to recruit a lot of really high-quality kids.”

The situation still leaves Baumann feeling at something of a loss, though.

“I didn’t really realize until now because I’ve been in gyms for the last 30 or 40 years of my life,” he said. “Now I can’t get into the gym and it’s really changed my life. I’m just so used to every day getting in the gym with these guys.”

Instead of watching countless AAU and summer league games and getting face time with recruits and their families, Baumann has had to make do with game videos and phone calls.

While the top prospects are pretty much a known commodity, the situation could lead to the hidden gems being overlooked.

“I’ve watched more game film, probably, than I’ve ever watched, in the last month and-a-half,” Baumann said. “Every kid’s got a great highlight tape. They never miss a shot. All the highlight tapes look really good. They can fool you at times.

“What I end up doing is going back and watching full games of the kids just so I have a better idea of how they do stuff. When they do miss a shot, how do they react? When they come out of the game, how do they react? You’d really like to scout kids live, see them in live game competition.”

Another factor in this year’s recruiting landscape is the NCAA’s pending ruling on the eligibility of Division I athletes who have entered the transfer portal.

Baumann said the ruling, due in late May, will have an impact on junior college programs one way or the other.

“I’m waiting to see what happens with that because we’ve got three or four scholarships left that we’re recruiting Division I transfers with,” he said. “That ruling coming down from the NCAA will tell us kind of which direction we’re going to have to go with these last few scholarships.

“There’s, like, 800 kids in the transfer portal right now. We’ll have an opportunity to land some Division I transfers. If they give them immediate eligibility, it will become a little difficult because not as many kids will go to junior college. They’ll just be able to go from Division I to Division I.”

Despite the obstacles, Baumann said, Odessa College is still an attractive option even for players from halfway across the country.

“Every kid, every situation is different,” he said. “Some of them can’t wait to be in our campus housing so they have their own bedroom and bathroom. A lot of these kids I recruit grow up with two or three brothers in the same bedroom. There may be six people living in a two-bedroom apartment. Some of these guys, it’s the first time in their lives to have their own bedroom and bathroom.

“The thing is the kids usually want to get away from home. The ones that don’t want that are the mothers. The mothers always want to keep them close. You have to go through the process of how we’re going to take care of the kids and the different things we’ve got going.”

And the ongoing pandemic actually works in Odessa’s favor with its relatively isolated location, Baumann said.

“It hasn’t (created a problem) for me,” he said. “I think there’s other coaches it probably does. We recruit nationally more than anything, so I think because we haven’t had a huge outbreak that’s kind of helped us a little bit.

“If I was facing this scenario in the Dallas area, it would probably be a little different. Because we haven’t been hit hard, at least to this point, as some of the big cities have ... people call me all the time because I’m recruiting a couple of kids in New York and New Jersey, and they can’t believe that we have (only) 50 or 60 cases in our county. It just blows them away.”

“I think we have a lot of things going for us that we have in West Texas, No. 1, our conference. The school and Dr. (Gregory) Williams’ leadership of the school, and that Dr.Williams is such a hoops fanatic. Our president loves basketball, and I think that goes a long way for the kids. It’s always good when the top person in your school is really involved and understands the importance of what happens on a college campus.”

Still, Baumann said, he’s ready for life to return to normal as soon as possible.

“I would love it if we could get these kids back on our campus some time around August or September, get them in the dorms and in the gym so they can lift and go to class on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s really my biggest goal, and I don’t know if that’s going to happen.

“There is nothing that would make me happier than if we had 12 to 13 smiling faces (of) basketball players on our campus in Odessa and they’re going through some part of an everyday workout routine as far as going to class and lifting and playing ball and doing all that stuff.”

>> Follow Sam Waller on Twitter at @OA_Waller