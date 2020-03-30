ATHLETICS: Umpires on the sidelines as well during postponements

The coronavirus pandemic has left a major void in the sports world.

Seasons have been either postponed or canceled, locally and across the country.

One group feeling the impact of that sudden stoppage are officials and umpires whose busy schedules have suddenly halted.

“We went from a breakneck schedule trying to cover all these games to being completely shut down,” said Dal Watson, president of the Permian Basin Chapter of Football Officials. “It was very abrupt.”

Watson is also secretary and treasurer of the West Texas Chapter of baseball umpires with the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) and a member of the Permian Basin Basketball Officials Association.

He said that he had just finished umpiring games at the Tournament of Champions baseball tournament in Midland and Odessa before the postponements and cancellations started to take shape.

With District 2-6A teams set to begin district play in baseball and softball the week of March 16, the 30 to 35 officials that work games all over the Permian Basin were ready for a busy next few weeks.

It was a similar case for David Edens, the vice president of the Permian Basin Softball Umpires Association.

The group of about 33 umpires was set to ramp up their schedules to cover an area that that goes as far west as Pecos, south to Presidio, east to Forsan and north to Lamesa.

The questions that linger now are about if and when teams are able to take the field to resume their seasons.

“The first thing that we miss is the game,” Edens said. “Three to five times a week, we’d be going somewhere enjoying the game of softball. When the games started shutting down, there was just a lot of disappointment from the guys.”

Edens said that most of the umpires use the job as a second occupation and typically make $40 to $60 per game with that money going towards childcare, vacation and other expenses.

Those opportunities are now in limbo, along with opportunities within collegiate athletics and youth sports. Both the NCAA and NJCAA canceled all spring sports in recent weeks while youth sports such as the Odessa Girls Softball Association have also delayed their seasons.

That limits opportunities not just for umpires but for others looking to make extra money.

“A lot of the girls that play high school ball will umpire for me in the summer,” Edens said. “That’s their summer job and they’re being impacted as well. At 40 to 60 dollars a night, that’s going to put a pinch in their pocket too.”

With no games to officiate, the umpires lean on each other for support. Watson says that those groups on social media have been invaluable to help everyone make sense of what has happened.

“We’re able to communicate to try and keep each other’s spirits up,” Watson said. “We also know the gravity of the situation along with the health and safety of everyone involved is the most important thing right now.”

The recent shelter-at-home orders being implemented in Odessa and Ector County and across the state have created more uncertainty about when sports can safely resume.

Watson added that this process has also been difficult for the athletes and coaches involved and hopes that for their sake, they can find a way to finish or continue the seasons.

“It’s just sheer disappointment not just for the athletes but for those seniors where this may be their last year,” he said. “It’s also tough for the coaches because of the amount of time, energy and effort it takes to begin a season no matter what sport it might be.”

Both men are anxious to get back out on the field calling balls and strikes and Watson added that he hopes that this fluid situation gives people a chance to reflect as well.

“I hope that we all, whether it’s athletes, fans, coaches, officials, have a greater appreciation for what sports truly means in our society because we saw it stripped away from us for a period of time,” he said. “And when we get that opportunity to participate again, I hope we can appreciate it more and not take it for granted.”

