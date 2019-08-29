  • August 29, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stell ready to start senior season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stell ready to start senior season

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:52 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Chase Stell doesn’t need to be reminded anymore of just how quick high school can fly by.

The Permian senior safety understands very well now as he prepares for his last season of high school football.

“It’s crazy,” Stell said. “From freshman year, it went pretty fast. I didn’t see it coming. Everyone said it would be fast and I didn’t believe them. It’s here and then it’s not.”

But he’s not taking anything for granted as he looks to make the most of this season.

Stell is one of 29 seniors on this year’s Permian football team and while that may seem like a lot, it’s a fraction compared to last year’s 42 seniors.

He feels like the seniors from last year helped set everything up for this season.

“The seniors last year, they paved the way for us,” Stell said. “We did what they did. They helped us out and now we get to have our turn and pass it on.”

Stell is also one of five returning starters from last year’s Permian football team.

The Panthers are coming off an 8-4 overall showing, with a 4-1 showing in District 2-6A play that helped capture a co-district title with Midland Lee and Amarillo Tascosa.

Stell and his senior teammates understand the leadership role that they have to take on this season on a team that features plenty of new faces.

“The seniors are all really hyped up,” Stell said. “We’re just excited to get the season rolling and carry everything.”

He knows that being a leader means helping the underclassmen succeed.

“After practice, we sit with some of them and if they have questions, we’ll answer and help them out in practice,” Stell said.

His leadership skills haven’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff at Permian.

“His teammates elected him as one of the team captains,” Permian defensive coordinator Vance Washington said. “He’s a big leader on our defense. He’s a guy who gets everybody lined up and fixes the back end.

“Last year, he had seven interceptions and that’s pretty good for high school football. He’s around the ball a lot.

“Hopefully, when we put him in position, he can make a lot of plays because he’s very fast. He can run a lot. He’s a really good athlete who can run and he’s a big strong kid who’s very fast.”

Stell also finished with 90 tackles last year. He was also named honorable mention on the All-District team for 2-6A last year.

“One, he brings leadership,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “He does a great job of leading the defensive side. What he brings, they help set the tone for our defense and they’ve been able to fly to the football.”

Tonight, Stell and his teammates will kickoff Permian’s 2019 season with a 7 p.m. road game against DeSoto.

“It’s the first week of the season and It feels pretty awesome,” Stell said.

But Stell and his teammates remember all too well what happened last year in Permian’s 38-28 loss at home to DeSoto.

“We have that bitter taste in our mouths,” Stell said. All of us are ready to kick their …”

But while they’re aiming for a win this week, Stell and his teammates have their eyes set on bigger prizes down the road.

“We just want to win the big games and win district,” Stell said. “I want to make all-state.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:52 pm.

