Odessa College 104, Strength’N Motion 75
STRENGTH ‘N MOTION (0-2)
Yothers 0-2 3-4 3, Akena 4-9 3-3 11, Moses 3-5 1-4 7, Cohen 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 8-14 1-2 21, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-4 4-4 11, Wallace 1-5 4-4 6, Obasi 1-1 0-0 3, Burch 2-4 0-0 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-21 75.
ODESSA COLLEGE (2-1)
Tavon Jones 7-12 2-3 18, Tauriawn Knight 5-7 6-6 16, Joe Kasperzyk 7-12 4-6 19, Nate Lemons 0-2 0-0 0, Azubuike Nwankwo 2-4 1-2 5, Isaiah Turner 2-2 1-2 5, Jayscon Bereal 3-4 0-0 6, Kareem Welch 5-6 0-0 6, Lucas Capalbo 2-6 0-0 5, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-4 0-2 8, Mam Zyuel 0-0 0-1 0, Lino Manhom 1-1 0-0 2, David Ward 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 41-67 14-22 104.
Halftime — Odessa College 46, Strength ‘N Motion 34. 3-Point goals — Strength ‘N Motion 9-22 (Taylor 4, Robinosn 2, Walker 1, Obasi 1, Burch 1), Odessa College 8-24 (Jones 2, Kasperzyk 1, Welch 2, Capalbo 1, Ward 2). Total fouls — Strength ‘N Motion 18, Odessa College 21 . Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Strength ‘N Motion 22 (Moses 6). Odessa College 33 ( Bereal 6). Assists — Strength ‘N Motion 10 (Burch 3). Odessa College 20 (Knight 5).
Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:43 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers return to winning ways
The Odessa College men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a 104-75 victory over Strength ‘N Motion Tuesday at the OC Sports Center.
The Wranglers were coming off their first loss of the season from Saturday in a 70-63 loss to Kilgore College in Edmond, Okla.
Odessa College (2-1 overall) was led in scoring by Joe Kasperzyk, who had 19 points. Tavon Jones had 18, Tauriawn Knight had 16 and Kareem Welch finished with 12 points to cap off the scorers in double figures. The Wranglers led 46-34 at continued to build a comfortable lead from there.
Odessa College had a solid night from the field, finishing at 61.2 percent for the game.
