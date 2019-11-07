COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers return to winning ways

The Odessa College men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a 104-75 victory over Strength ‘N Motion Tuesday at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers were coming off their first loss of the season from Saturday in a 70-63 loss to Kilgore College in Edmond, Okla.

Odessa College (2-1 overall) was led in scoring by Joe Kasperzyk, who had 19 points. Tavon Jones had 18, Tauriawn Knight had 16 and Kareem Welch finished with 12 points to cap off the scorers in double figures. The Wranglers led 46-34 at continued to build a comfortable lead from there.

Odessa College had a solid night from the field, finishing at 61.2 percent for the game.