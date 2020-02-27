  • February 27, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High look to end streak of ties

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High look to end streak of ties

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:18 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High look to end streak of ties By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

For the Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams, victories have recently been hard to come by when it comes to playing each other.

For three consecutive meetings, the teams have ended up splitting the points, playing to a draw each time.

The teams will try to end that streak when they face each other in the second meeting of the crosstown rivalry this season.

“It’s always an even match,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “Both squads are always ready to compete and I think that somehow, someway, we both get really good looks and we continue to draw so we’re hoping to break that.”

In their last meeting, the sides settled for a scoreless draw to begin District 2-6A play Feb. 7.

Last year, they played to final scores of 1-1 and 0-0.

“I think that equates to the levels of the teams being fairly equal,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “The last game, I thought we had the lion’s share of chances to win the game in the first half. Then they had a lot of good chances to win the game in the second half.”

The Lady Panthers (13-5-3 overall, 1-2-2 in District 2-6A) and the Lady Bronchos (10-5-3, 1-2-2) currently sit in a three-way tie for third place with Midland Lee (9-5-2, 1-2-2) with eight points each. All three meetings between the teams in the first half ended in draws.

Permian is coming off its first win in district play, beating Amarillo Tascosa 8-0 on Feb. 21.

“We had a few things get away from us in the first half of district,” Peterson said. “We have a good chance to turn it around. We just need to come out and do the things that we’re supposed to do and if we can do that, we’ll be fine.”

The Lady Bronchos’ last outing was a 0-0 draw against Lee on Feb. 21.

Trying to execute has been the main factor for Odessa High.

“I think we’ve created a lot of good opportunities for ourselves and all of our matches,” Kellar said. “We’ve just come up a little short on either end of the stick. I think our main focus is just executing our opportunities.”

All the teams in the district are coming off a bye from Tuesday.

“We’re looking forward to getting after it after a little break,” Kellar said. “The way the district has shaped up so far, it’s going to be another close game. We just have to come in ready to play all 80 minutes.”

For the Lady Panthers, coming back from a break in the schedule hasn’t been easy.

“The bye dates haven’t been too kind to us,” Peterson said. “I think our team was in good spirits and was ready to play on Tuesday but didn’t get to. We just have to bottle that up for a couple of hours and go after it on Friday night.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

