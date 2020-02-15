COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB splits doubleheader with St. Edward's

The UTPB baseball team finished with a doubleheader split of St. Edward’s in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.

The Falcons took Game 1, 1-0, before falling 13-5 in Game 2.

Trever Berg pitched a complete-game shutout in the first game for UTPB (3-6 overall, 3-6 conferece), allowing just four hits and striking out seven. UTPB’s lone run came on an RBI double by Peyton Koopman in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Hilltoppers’ (2-7, 2-7) came to life in Game 2, scoring seven runs over the first two innings. Blake Holub led the way going 3 for 4 after starting Game 1.

The Falcons will go for the series win at 1 p.m. Sunday back at Roden Field.