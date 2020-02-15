  • February 15, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB splits doubleheader with St. Edward's

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB splits doubleheader with St. Edward's

UTPB 1-5, St. Edward’s 0-13

GAME 1

St. Edward’s.. 000  000     0   —     0      4     1

UTPB.............. 000  010      x   —     1      2     0

Blake Holub, Ben Moralez (6), Nicolas Davis (6) and Hunter Torrez, Nathan Ramon (6). Trever Berg and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Berg. L — Holub.

———

GAME 2

St. Edward’s.. 340  401     1   —   13    11     2

UTPB.............. 000  410     0   —     5      7     1

Nathan Medrano, Brady Putnik (6), Austin Essex (7) and Hunter Torrez. Tyler Stone, Jake Rohde (2), Jeff Thoben (4), Austin Parks (5), JD Martinez (7) and Andrew Williams. W — Medrano. L — Stone. 2B — UTPB: Michael Clapperton, Nick Hernandez. 3B — UTPB: Devin Ferrari. HR — St. Edward’s: Torrez. UTPB: Garrett Thornton.

Records — St. Edward’s (2-7 overall, 2-7 Lone Star Conference); UTPB (3-6, 3-6).

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:49 pm

February 15, 2020

The UTPB baseball team finished with a doubleheader split of St. Edward’s in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Roden Field.

The Falcons took Game 1, 1-0, before falling 13-5 in Game 2.

Trever Berg pitched a complete-game shutout in the first game for UTPB (3-6 overall, 3-6 conferece), allowing just four hits and striking out seven. UTPB’s lone run came on an RBI double by Peyton Koopman in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Hilltoppers’ (2-7, 2-7) came to life in Game 2, scoring seven runs over the first two innings. Blake Holub led the way going 3 for 4 after starting Game 1.

The Falcons will go for the series win at 1 p.m. Sunday back at Roden Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

