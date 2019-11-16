HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to regional final

The Wink volleyball team moved to the threshhold of the state tournament by sweeping Hawley 25-9, 25-11, 25-21 Friday in the Region I-2A semifinal at San Angelo Central High School.

The Lady Cats will face Miles at 11 a.m. Saturday to earn a spot at the state tournament next weekend in Garland. Miles advanced by defeating Amarillo Highland Park 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21.

The other Permian Basin team left in the playoffs saw its season come to an end as Fort Davis fell 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 to Bronte in the Region I-1A semifinal earlier in the day.