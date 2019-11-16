  • November 16, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to regional final - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to regional final

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:08 am

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to regional final OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The Wink volleyball team moved to the threshhold of the state tournament by sweeping Hawley 25-9, 25-11, 25-21 Friday in the Region I-2A semifinal at San Angelo Central High School.

The Lady Cats will face Miles at 11 a.m. Saturday to earn a spot at the state tournament next weekend in Garland. Miles advanced by defeating Amarillo Highland Park 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21.

The other Permian Basin team left in the playoffs saw its season come to an end as Fort Davis fell 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 to Bronte in the Region I-1A semifinal earlier in the day.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:08 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 64°/Low 40°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]