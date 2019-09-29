COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB returns home to face Western New Mexico

The UTPB volleyball team will return home to face Western New Mexico in a 1:30 p.m. contest Monday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (10-2 overall, 2-1 in the Lone Star Conference) are coming off a 3-2 win over Lubbock Christian from Saturday’s road game. Their only loss in conference play so far was a 3-0 defeat to Angelo State on Friday in San Angelo.

The Mustangs (2-9, 0-3) are coming off a sweeping loss to Angelo State from Saturday on the road.

It’ll be the second meeting in as many weeks for both teams as the Falcons won last week’s game against Western New Mexico 3-0 in Silver City, N.M.