  • September 29, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB returns home to face Western New Mexico - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB returns home to face Western New Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 29, 2019 8:41 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB returns home to face Western New Mexico OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB volleyball team will return home to face Western New Mexico in a 1:30 p.m. contest Monday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (10-2 overall, 2-1 in the Lone Star Conference) are coming off a 3-2 win over Lubbock Christian from Saturday’s road game. Their only loss in conference play so far was a 3-0 defeat to Angelo State on Friday in San Angelo.

The Mustangs (2-9, 0-3) are coming off a sweeping loss to Angelo State from Saturday on the road.

It’ll be the second meeting in as many weeks for both teams as the Falcons won last week’s game against Western New Mexico 3-0 in Silver City, N.M.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, September 29, 2019 8:41 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
82°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 71°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]