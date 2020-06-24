  • June 24, 2020

GOLF: Rodriguez stays steady to take lead at S.A. Smith Junior Invitational - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Rodriguez stays steady to take lead at S.A. Smith Junior Invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational

At Odessa Country Club

MEDALIST DIVISION

Old Course

GIRLS 15-18

1. Rylie Rodriguez, 73; 2. Julianna Crow, 75; 3. Sarah Reed, 76; 4. Lainey Cristan, 77; 5. (tie) Anaya Perales, 78; and Alexandra Escamilla, 78; 7. Brynlee Dyas, 80; 8. Brittlynn O’Dell, 81; 9. (tie) Aspen Escamilla, 81; and Ainsley Carter, 81;

11. Jordyn Hall, 83; 12. (tie) Ayers Finley, 85; and Mackenzie Chandler, 85; 14. Bailey Ballou, 88; 15. Mikayla Childers, 89; 16. Gracie O’Brien, 90; 17. Ella Booe, 92; 18. Kyleigh McGowen, 93; 19. Jocelyn Dominguez, 94; 20. Lauren Kelly, 95; 21. (tie) Jazmin Higley, 98; and Faith Sims, 98.

GIRLS 13-14

1. Samara Setiadarman, 102; 2. (tie) Jordyn Cruz, 103; and Ella Veretto, 103; 4. Sierra Snapp, 108; 5. Emme Darnold, 110; 6. Natalia Armenta, 111. 

GIRLS 11-12

1. Sloane Livingston, 97.

 

At Odessa Country Club

PREP DIVISION (9 HOLES)

Old Course

BOYS 11-12

1. Ivan Martinez, 48; 2. Graham Catalano, 49; 3. Colt Beckham, 51; 4. Jackson Earl, 54.

BOYS 9-10

1. Joshua Groom, 37; 2. (tie) Tesher Scharbauer, 42; Brogan Bridges, 42; and Brooks Cunningham, 42; 5. Sawyer Snapp, 45; 6. Konner Vickers, 46; 7. (tie) Bryson Disher, 47; and Caleb Manross, 47; 9. Gio Arriola, 48; 10. Walker Campbell, 50; 11. Mason Clark, 42; 12. Hudson Branham, 55; 13. Maverick Fisher, 60. 

BOYS 7-8

1. Trayce Rodriquez, 40; 2. Joshua Schaub, 47.

GIRLS 11-12

1. Emma Sauceda, 69; Bryli Bridges, 70.

 

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

MEDALIST DIVISION

BOYS 15-18

1. Davis Seybert, 67; 2. (tie) Jackson Comer, 70; Paul Gomez, 70; Alexander Leuschner, 70; 5. Landry Schmoker, 72; 6. (tie) Ian Phillips, 73; and Alonso Ruiz, 73; 8. (tie) Caden Britton, 74; Chase Williams, 74; Richman Houston, 74; Alexander Bateman, 74; and Skyler Hall, 74.

13. (tie) Hector Cavazos Jr., 75; and Jake Raines, 75; 15. (tie), Alex BiLodeau, 76; and Spencer Widner, 76; and Bond Heflin, 76; 18. (tie), Bylan Bowerman, 77; Miguel Flores-Acton, 77; and Warren Finley, 77.

21.(tie)  Mitchel Fisher, 78; Zach Robinson, 78; and Blake Sanford, 78; 24. (tie) Tyler Lingnau, 79; Trevor Nelson, 79; 26. (tie) Nick Pursley, 80; and Miles Fisher, 80; 28. (tie) Fred Poe, 81; and Slayter Colbath, 81; 30. Kade Burton, 82.

31. Braden Welch, 82; 32. Zachary Fieldhouse, 84; 33. (tie) Alan Martinez, 85; and Connor Hendricks, 85; 35. (tie) Jackson Elphick, 87; Zane Poe, 87; Matthew Madrid, 87; and Phillip Lopez, 87; 39. Ryan Evans, 88; 40. Stance Reeger North, 89.

41. (tie) Gavin Poe, 90; and Lucas Hagen, 90; 43. Austin Lingnau, 96; 44. Caleb Neufeld, 7; 45. Colin Riley, 106; 46. Lawson Taylor, 122.

BOYS 13-14

1. (tie) Dylan Ford, 72; Reese Roberts, 73; and Kelen Owensby, 72; 4. Drew Ironside, 74; 5. (tie) Brady Holmes, 75;  Wesley Gipson, 75; and Brooks Vaughn, 75; 8. Kellen Young, 76; 9. (tie) Jake Humble, 78; and Benjamin Bowser, 78.

11. Rylan Montana, 79; 12. Ethan Luttrell, 81; 13. Noah McKay 87; 14. (tie) Colten Newsom, 89; and Zachary Giba, 89; 16. Reece Harris, 90; 17. Bodee Bratcher, 92; 18. Braydon Bridges, 97; 19. Ean Shadden, 98; 20. Tucker Barrown, 110; 21. David Darnold, 111.

BOYS 11-12

1. Gilbert Lujan Jr., 75; 2. Miles Cooper, 78; Jackson Tyler, 80; 4. (tie) Bryson Clark, 81; and Alex Escamilla, 81; 6. Slayde Stevens, 82; 7. Carter Petty, 92; 8. Austin Rosser, 93; 9. Carson Lopez, 98; 10. Diego Nunez, 104.

 

THURSDAY TEE TIMES

 

At Odessa Country Club

MEDALIST BOYS

Old Course

No. 1 Tee

BOYS 11-12

8 a.m. — Carson Lopez; Diego Nunez

8:10 a.m. — Carter Petty; Austin Rosser

8:20 a.m. —Bryson Clark; Alex Escamilla; Slayde Stevens

8:30 a.m. — Gilbert Lujan Jr.; Miles Cooper; Jackson Tyler

BOYS 13-14

8:50 a.m. — Tucker Burrow; David Darnold

9 a.m. — Bodee Bratcher; Braydon Bridges; Ean Shadden

9:10 a.m. — Noah McKay; Colten Newsom; Zachary Giba

9:20 a.m. — Jake Humble; Benjamin Bowser; Rylan Montana; Ethan Luttrell

9:30 a.m. — Brady Holmes; Wesley Gipson, Brooks Vaughan; Kellen Young

9:40 a.m. — Dylan Ford; Reese Roberts; Kelen Owensby; Drew Ironside

BOYS 15-18

10 a.m. — Colin Riley; Lawson Taylor

10:10 a.m. — Gavin Poe; Lucas Hagen; Austin Lingnau; Caleb Neufeld

10:20 a.m. — Matthew Madrid; Phillip Lopez; Ryan Evans; Stance Reeger North

10:30 a.m. — Alan Martinez; Connor Hendricks; Jackson Elphick; Zane Poe

10:40 a.m. — Slayter Colbath; Kade  Burton; Braden Welch; Zachary Fieldhouse

10:50 a.m. — Trevor Nelson; Nick Pursely; Miles Fisher; Fred Poe

11 a.m. — Mitchel Fisher; Zach Robinson; Blake Sanford; Tyler Lingnau

11:10 a.m. — Bond Heflin; Dylan Bowerman; Miguel Flores-Acton; Warren Finley

11:20 a.m. — Hector Cavazos Jr.; Jake Raines; Alex BiLodeau; Spencer Widner

11:30 a.m. — Chase Williams; Richman Houston; Alexander Bateman

11:40 a.m. — Landry Schmoker; Ian Phillips; Alonso Ruiz; Caden Britton

11:50 a.m. — Davis Seybert; Jackson Comer; Paul Gomez; Alexander Leuschner

 

 

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

PREP DIVISION

North Course

BOYS 11-12

8 a.m. — Colt Beckham; Jackson Earl

8:10  a.m. — Ivan Martinez; Graham Catalano

BOYS 9-10

8:20 a.m. — Hudson Branham; Maverick Fisher

8:30 a.m. — Walker Campbell; Mason Clark

8:40 a.m. — Bryson Disher; Caleb Manross; Gio Arriola

8:50 a.m. —Brooks Cunningham; Sawyer Snapp; Konner Vickers

9 a.m. — Joshua Groom; Tesher Scharbauer; Brogan Bridges

BOYS 7-8

9:10 a.m. — Trayce Rodriquez; Joshua Schaub

GIRLS 11-12

9:20 a.m. — Emma Sauceda; Bryli Bridges

 

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

MEDALIST GIRLS

No. 1 Tee

GIRLS 15-18

8 a.m. — Jazmin Highley; Faith Sims

8:10 a.m. — Jocelyn Dominguez; Lauren Kelly

8:20 a.m. —Gracie O’Brien; Ella Booe; Kyleigh McGowen

8:30 a.m. — Mackenzie Chandler; Bailey Ballou; Mikayla Childers

8:40 a.m. — Ainsley Carter; Jordyn Hall; Ayers Finley

8:50 a.m. — Brynlee Dyas; Brittlynn O’Dell; Aspen Escamilla

9 a.m. — Lainey Cristan; Anaya Perales; Alexandra Escamilla

9:10 a.m. — Rylie Rodriguez; Julianna Crow; Sarah Reed

GIRLS 13-14

9:30 a.m. — Emme Darnold; Natalia Armenta

9:40 a.m. — Ella Veretto; Sierra Snapp

9:50 a.m. — Samara Setiadarma; Jordyn Cruz

GIRLS 11-12

9:30 a.m. — Sloane Livingston

 

 

 

 

 

Related Galleries

icon-collection GOLF: S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational, Round 1
 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:22 pm

GOLF: Rodriguez stays steady to take lead at S.A. Smith Junior Invitational By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Odessa’s Rylie Rodriguez said that her main goal for the day was to just stay focused in the present.

That mentality paid off as she opened with a 1-over-par 73 in the S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational on the Old Course at the Odessa Country Club.

Rodriguez will carry a two-stroke lead over Odessa’s Jules Crow, with Midland’s Sarah Reed (76) sitting third in the Girls Medalist Division into today’s final round.

The girls move to Green Tree Country Club in Midland to crown a champion.

“My mental game was really strong today,” Rodriguez said. “I just had a lot of confidence out there on all my shots and just trusted myself.”

Rodriguez finished with two birdies and three bogeys on the day and added that she wasn’t too focused on what the others in the groups ahead were doing.

She said that she didn’t realize she was at the top of the leaderboard when she walked off the 18th green.

“It felt good and I honestly wasn’t even aware of my score,” she said. “I was just playing each shot and everything just felt good today.”

It was a bit of a more turbulent day on the course for Crow, who started off two under through the first eight holes and was out in front for the early portion of the round.

The back nine proved to be a different story as Crow said that she struggled to find some consistency off the tee. Those struggles led in part to a 4-over-par stretch that included a double bogey on the Par 5 13th.

Crow was able to end the round on a good note with a birdie on the 18th and said that it gives her a good confidence boost heading into Thursday.

“The driver kind of hurt me on 13 and then my mind just got off track,” Crow said. “I couldn’t get it back until the last hole.

“I was able to birdie that and hopefully I can get off to a good start tomorrow.”

As for Rodriguez, her goal remains the same as it was Wednesday as the tournament shifts venues to Midland for the final round. The Prep Division for both boys and girls (Ages 7-12) will also play the final round at Green Tree.

“I just have to focus on what’s in front of me, not get ahead of myself and just commit and trust on every shot,” Rodriguez said.

>> GOING LOW: Midland’s Davis Seybert set the pace early in the Boys Medalist Division Wednesday at Green Tree Country Club, carding six birdies and one eagle to shoot a 4-under 67 and open up a three-shot lead after 18 holes.

Three golfers are tied for the second (1-under par): Alexander Leuschner of Big Spring, and Midland’s Jackson Comer and Paul Gomez. The boys will play their final round at The Old Course at Odessa Country Club.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]