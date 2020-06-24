GOLF: Rodriguez stays steady to take lead at S.A. Smith Junior Invitational

At Odessa Country Club
MEDALIST DIVISION
Old Course
GIRLS 15-18
1. Rylie Rodriguez, 73; 2. Julianna Crow, 75; 3. Sarah Reed, 76; 4. Lainey Cristan, 77; 5. (tie) Anaya Perales, 78; and Alexandra Escamilla, 78; 7. Brynlee Dyas, 80; 8. Brittlynn O’Dell, 81; 9. (tie) Aspen Escamilla, 81; and Ainsley Carter, 81;
11. Jordyn Hall, 83; 12. (tie) Ayers Finley, 85; and Mackenzie Chandler, 85; 14. Bailey Ballou, 88; 15. Mikayla Childers, 89; 16. Gracie O’Brien, 90; 17. Ella Booe, 92; 18. Kyleigh McGowen, 93; 19. Jocelyn Dominguez, 94; 20. Lauren Kelly, 95; 21. (tie) Jazmin Higley, 98; and Faith Sims, 98.
GIRLS 13-14
1. Samara Setiadarman, 102; 2. (tie) Jordyn Cruz, 103; and Ella Veretto, 103; 4. Sierra Snapp, 108; 5. Emme Darnold, 110; 6. Natalia Armenta, 111.
GIRLS 11-12
1. Sloane Livingston, 97.
At Odessa Country Club
PREP DIVISION (9 HOLES)
Old Course
BOYS 11-12
1. Ivan Martinez, 48; 2. Graham Catalano, 49; 3. Colt Beckham, 51; 4. Jackson Earl, 54.
BOYS 9-10
1. Joshua Groom, 37; 2. (tie) Tesher Scharbauer, 42; Brogan Bridges, 42; and Brooks Cunningham, 42; 5. Sawyer Snapp, 45; 6. Konner Vickers, 46; 7. (tie) Bryson Disher, 47; and Caleb Manross, 47; 9. Gio Arriola, 48; 10. Walker Campbell, 50; 11. Mason Clark, 42; 12. Hudson Branham, 55; 13. Maverick Fisher, 60.
BOYS 7-8
1. Trayce Rodriquez, 40; 2. Joshua Schaub, 47.
GIRLS 11-12
1. Emma Sauceda, 69; Bryli Bridges, 70.
At Green Tree Country Club
Midland
MEDALIST DIVISION
BOYS 15-18
1. Davis Seybert, 67; 2. (tie) Jackson Comer, 70; Paul Gomez, 70; Alexander Leuschner, 70; 5. Landry Schmoker, 72; 6. (tie) Ian Phillips, 73; and Alonso Ruiz, 73; 8. (tie) Caden Britton, 74; Chase Williams, 74; Richman Houston, 74; Alexander Bateman, 74; and Skyler Hall, 74.
13. (tie) Hector Cavazos Jr., 75; and Jake Raines, 75; 15. (tie), Alex BiLodeau, 76; and Spencer Widner, 76; and Bond Heflin, 76; 18. (tie), Bylan Bowerman, 77; Miguel Flores-Acton, 77; and Warren Finley, 77.
21.(tie) Mitchel Fisher, 78; Zach Robinson, 78; and Blake Sanford, 78; 24. (tie) Tyler Lingnau, 79; Trevor Nelson, 79; 26. (tie) Nick Pursley, 80; and Miles Fisher, 80; 28. (tie) Fred Poe, 81; and Slayter Colbath, 81; 30. Kade Burton, 82.
31. Braden Welch, 82; 32. Zachary Fieldhouse, 84; 33. (tie) Alan Martinez, 85; and Connor Hendricks, 85; 35. (tie) Jackson Elphick, 87; Zane Poe, 87; Matthew Madrid, 87; and Phillip Lopez, 87; 39. Ryan Evans, 88; 40. Stance Reeger North, 89.
41. (tie) Gavin Poe, 90; and Lucas Hagen, 90; 43. Austin Lingnau, 96; 44. Caleb Neufeld, 7; 45. Colin Riley, 106; 46. Lawson Taylor, 122.
BOYS 13-14
1. (tie) Dylan Ford, 72; Reese Roberts, 73; and Kelen Owensby, 72; 4. Drew Ironside, 74; 5. (tie) Brady Holmes, 75; Wesley Gipson, 75; and Brooks Vaughn, 75; 8. Kellen Young, 76; 9. (tie) Jake Humble, 78; and Benjamin Bowser, 78.
11. Rylan Montana, 79; 12. Ethan Luttrell, 81; 13. Noah McKay 87; 14. (tie) Colten Newsom, 89; and Zachary Giba, 89; 16. Reece Harris, 90; 17. Bodee Bratcher, 92; 18. Braydon Bridges, 97; 19. Ean Shadden, 98; 20. Tucker Barrown, 110; 21. David Darnold, 111.
BOYS 11-12
1. Gilbert Lujan Jr., 75; 2. Miles Cooper, 78; Jackson Tyler, 80; 4. (tie) Bryson Clark, 81; and Alex Escamilla, 81; 6. Slayde Stevens, 82; 7. Carter Petty, 92; 8. Austin Rosser, 93; 9. Carson Lopez, 98; 10. Diego Nunez, 104.
THURSDAY TEE TIMES
At Odessa Country Club
MEDALIST BOYS
Old Course
No. 1 Tee
BOYS 11-12
8 a.m. — Carson Lopez; Diego Nunez
8:10 a.m. — Carter Petty; Austin Rosser
8:20 a.m. —Bryson Clark; Alex Escamilla; Slayde Stevens
8:30 a.m. — Gilbert Lujan Jr.; Miles Cooper; Jackson Tyler
BOYS 13-14
8:50 a.m. — Tucker Burrow; David Darnold
9 a.m. — Bodee Bratcher; Braydon Bridges; Ean Shadden
9:10 a.m. — Noah McKay; Colten Newsom; Zachary Giba
9:20 a.m. — Jake Humble; Benjamin Bowser; Rylan Montana; Ethan Luttrell
9:30 a.m. — Brady Holmes; Wesley Gipson, Brooks Vaughan; Kellen Young
9:40 a.m. — Dylan Ford; Reese Roberts; Kelen Owensby; Drew Ironside
BOYS 15-18
10 a.m. — Colin Riley; Lawson Taylor
10:10 a.m. — Gavin Poe; Lucas Hagen; Austin Lingnau; Caleb Neufeld
10:20 a.m. — Matthew Madrid; Phillip Lopez; Ryan Evans; Stance Reeger North
10:30 a.m. — Alan Martinez; Connor Hendricks; Jackson Elphick; Zane Poe
10:40 a.m. — Slayter Colbath; Kade Burton; Braden Welch; Zachary Fieldhouse
10:50 a.m. — Trevor Nelson; Nick Pursely; Miles Fisher; Fred Poe
11 a.m. — Mitchel Fisher; Zach Robinson; Blake Sanford; Tyler Lingnau
11:10 a.m. — Bond Heflin; Dylan Bowerman; Miguel Flores-Acton; Warren Finley
11:20 a.m. — Hector Cavazos Jr.; Jake Raines; Alex BiLodeau; Spencer Widner
11:30 a.m. — Chase Williams; Richman Houston; Alexander Bateman
11:40 a.m. — Landry Schmoker; Ian Phillips; Alonso Ruiz; Caden Britton
11:50 a.m. — Davis Seybert; Jackson Comer; Paul Gomez; Alexander Leuschner
At Green Tree Country Club
Midland
PREP DIVISION
North Course
BOYS 11-12
8 a.m. — Colt Beckham; Jackson Earl
8:10 a.m. — Ivan Martinez; Graham Catalano
BOYS 9-10
8:20 a.m. — Hudson Branham; Maverick Fisher
8:30 a.m. — Walker Campbell; Mason Clark
8:40 a.m. — Bryson Disher; Caleb Manross; Gio Arriola
8:50 a.m. —Brooks Cunningham; Sawyer Snapp; Konner Vickers
9 a.m. — Joshua Groom; Tesher Scharbauer; Brogan Bridges
BOYS 7-8
9:10 a.m. — Trayce Rodriquez; Joshua Schaub
GIRLS 11-12
9:20 a.m. — Emma Sauceda; Bryli Bridges
At Green Tree Country Club
Midland
MEDALIST GIRLS
No. 1 Tee
GIRLS 15-18
8 a.m. — Jazmin Highley; Faith Sims
8:10 a.m. — Jocelyn Dominguez; Lauren Kelly
8:20 a.m. —Gracie O’Brien; Ella Booe; Kyleigh McGowen
8:30 a.m. — Mackenzie Chandler; Bailey Ballou; Mikayla Childers
8:40 a.m. — Ainsley Carter; Jordyn Hall; Ayers Finley
8:50 a.m. — Brynlee Dyas; Brittlynn O’Dell; Aspen Escamilla
9 a.m. — Lainey Cristan; Anaya Perales; Alexandra Escamilla
9:10 a.m. — Rylie Rodriguez; Julianna Crow; Sarah Reed
GIRLS 13-14
9:30 a.m. — Emme Darnold; Natalia Armenta
9:40 a.m. — Ella Veretto; Sierra Snapp
9:50 a.m. — Samara Setiadarma; Jordyn Cruz
GIRLS 11-12
9:30 a.m. — Sloane Livingston