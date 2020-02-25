COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB basketball teams aim for conference tournament

It was a 50-50 road trip to Western New Mexico Saturday for the UTPB basketball programs.

The women’s team made the journey a pleasant one, taking control early and then pulling away for a 79-63 victory against the Mustangs.

The men, according to head coach Josh Newman, chose that day to “have the worst shooting half of the season,” en route to a 81-75 loss in Silver City, N.M.

In spite of the one-up, one-down outcome, both teams still have a chance to qualify for the postseason as the Lone Star Conference closes its regular season this week.

It won’t be easy for the Falcons as they host Lubbock Christian University on Thursday and Angelo State University on Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Women’s coach Rae Boothe is looking for a continuation of Saturday’s effort when her team takes the floor against the Lady Chaparrals, who are ranked eighth in the nation.

“We needed that win and it was great to finally have a great game on the road,” Boothe said. “This week is huge, obviously, with LCU, but its great coming into this week, our last regular season week, with still a chance to make the tournament.

“I think there are so many things that we can celebrate off of Saturday. We had great team play all around.”

The women’s team likely will be celebrating some individual achievements against Lubbock Christian as well, as freshman Alexius Quaadman needs one block to set the program’s single-season mark. She currently is tied at 44 with Danielle Wilson (2014-15).

Holly Hemmeline needs just six points to break the schools’ single-season freshman scoring mark, currently held by Tammy Acosta (347, 2008-09).

The men’s team needs to quickly forget about what happened in its last game and focus on the Chaparrals, a team they went toe-to-toe against earlier in the season before dropping a five-point decision in Lubbock.

The Falcons also will be celebrating Senior Day on Saturday, with Pat Dembley, Miles Washington and Cale Danielson all set for their final home games.

Dembley, in just one season after transferring from Boise State, is in the top five of six single-season lists — points (633, second), assists (145, second), field goals made (188, fifth), 3-pointers (82, fifth), free throws made (175, fourth) and steals (61, first) — heading into the final week.

He is just the second player in program history to reach the 600-point mark in a single season, behind Daeshon Francis’ 722 points in 2017-18.

>> FINISHING STRONG: The Falcons’ swim teams had a solid showing at the NSISC Championships last week at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss.

The men’s team finished third, while the women’s team placed fourth. Host Delta State won the men’s title, while University of West Florida captured the women’s crown.

Individually, UTPB had seven athletes make their respective finals, with Karley Thompson earning a third-place finish in the women’s 100-yard freestyle and Jack Delfeld matching that finish in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke.

Connor White’s added a fifth-place in the 1,650-yard freestyle and eighth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke.

“Great finish to our season, really proud of what we put together,” head coach Cameron Kainer said. “We had one dive cut, three NCAA B standards on our swimming side, 56 all-new top 10 times and our season, just including our midseason meet and now, 10 school records as well and then we finished off with 88 lifetime bests from our swimmers.”

>> RETURNING TO RODEN: The St. Mary’s Rattlers used to be a staple on the Falcons baseball schedule when both schools were members of the Heartland Conference.

When UTPB made the move to the Lone Star Conference when it added football four seasons ago, St. Mary’s became a nonconference matchup in 2016 and then fell off the Falcons’ schedule the past three seasons.

That changed last summer when the conferences combined and this week St. Mary’s makes its return to UTPB’s Roden Field for a key Lone Star Conference matchup.

The schools renew their rivalry with a single game at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland. The final game of the series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday back at Roden Field.