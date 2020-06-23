LOOKING BACK: June 24 Memories

>> 1954: On this date, a trio of golfers were tied for medalist honors in the Ranchland Hills Country Club Invitational golf tournament with 4-under-par 68’s. Midland’s Wendy Green, Plainview’s Jack Williams and Fort Worth’s Punk Patton were preparing to play off their tie. In all, 45 golfers qualified for the championship flight.

>> 1969: The Permian Basin was selected to host three state baseball playoffs. The three sites were Andrews for the freshman open base, Monahans for freshman tight base and Odessa for the Senior League. In addition, there were 12 area teams to receive district playoff sites as host teams.

>> 1976: Odessa’s Carmen Lewis swept into the semifinals in 16 and 18 singles as the Odessa Open Highway 80 Tennis Tournament completed its second day of action at Odessa College, Permian, Odessa High and Bonham Junior High. Lewis was the only Odessan in the semifinals of the 16 and 18 singles. … A new lighting system that was recently approved for Barrett Stadium was ordered with athletics director Jack Brewer saying that the system will be in operation by the upcoming football season. … Odessan James Ward, won two titles at the national intercollegiate rodeo in Bozeman, Mont. while attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Ward won the bareback event and the all-around crown.

>> 1992: The El Paso Diablos defeated the Midland Angels 4-3 in Texas League action at Angels Stadium. The Angels wasted a strong effort by Dave Adams and Todd James. The loss put Midland at the bottom of the Texas League West. It was part of a six-game series to open up the second half of the Texas League season.