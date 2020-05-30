LOOKING BACK: May 31 Memories

>> 1950: H.T. (Shorty) Hornbuckle, Odessa Country Club golf professional, was elected president of the Texas PGA for the third consecutive year. His election to the highest golf post in the state came at a session at the Midland Country Club, a session which also resulted in the 1951 tournament being awarded to the Amarillo Country Club. … The Odessa High baseball team combined eight hits with three Odessa Stars errors, downing the semipro team 12-4 in the first of two practice games at Oiler Park. The games were part of a warmup for the Bronchos, who were about to play in the state tournament.

>> 1964: The Odessa American released its All-City Baseball Team, which contained many repeat honorees from 1963, including Permian’s Bob Snoddy, pitcher Pat Brown and shortstop Jack Mercer, along with Ector High’s pitcher Lonnie Gardner. Brown had the best won-lost record (7-0 overall, 4-0 in district) during the season.

>> 1984: The UTPB tennis team moved into second place after capturing nine of 10 matches at the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City, Kan. UTPB’s three doubles duos swept through seven matches without a loss. … Thirteen women from Odessa were going to take part in the Women’s West Texas Golf Association’s 49th annual tournament at Green Tree Country Club in Midland. The Odessa entrants included Carole Tidwell, Judy Bates and Lenny Barry. … Tulsa took both halves of a doubleheader against the Midland Cubs, winning 2-1 and 9-1.

>> 2001: UTPB introduced the members of the women’s soccer teams during a press conference at the school. The Falcons, under the direction of head coach Jaime Aguila, had signed 21 players. … The Central Hockey League and Western Professional Hockey League announced a merger for the upcoming season.