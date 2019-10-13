  • October 13, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes end losing streak

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes end losing streak

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 7:49 pm

CORPUS CHRISTI The Odessa Jackalopes ended their five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Corpus Christi IceRays Saturday on the road.

Goals from Nick Kiemel and Vilho Saariluoma were enough to end the Jackalopes’ weekend on the right note.

Corpus Christi’s Ryan Coughlin put his team in front with a first period goal before Kiemel’s equalizer. Sarriluoma made it 2-1 in the second period.

Odessa (which moved to 4-4-1-1 overall) finished with 27 total shots while the IceRays (8-3-1-2) had 20.

