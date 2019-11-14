HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set to begin season on the road

The Permian boys basketball team will begin its 2019-20 season with a tournament in San Antonio when the Panthers take on Sunnybrook at 9 a.m. today at San Antonio Christian School.

Led by head coach Tim Thomas, the Panthers will finish up the tournament on Saturday.

Permian is coming off a 27-8 record from last year that included a run to the Region I-6A semifinals, ending with a 42-36 loss to Denton Guyer after knocking off El Paso Socorro, Arlington Martin and El Paso Americas in the playoffs.