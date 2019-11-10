  • November 10, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls on the road - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls on the road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas-Fort Smith def. UTPB

15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

At Fort Smith, Ark.

Kills — UTPB: Travana Matthews 5, Skyler Friel 6, Aquincia Strambler 19, Analise Lucio 1, Lanai Hurd 1, Julia Sims 5, Isela Murillo 6, Netanya Allison 1. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Anna Demmer 10, Rachel Williams 9, Lexie Johnston 10, Amanda Van Wyk 6, Noria Ceballos Plaza 7, Addie Vidrine 1, Faith Marabella 1, Courtney Crownover 5, Erin Black 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Travana Matthews 2, Skyler Friel 1, Aquincia Lucio 1.5, Analise Lucio .5, Julia Sims 1. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Anna Demmer 1, Rachel Williams .5, Lexie Johnston 3.5, Amanda Van Wyk 2, Noria Ceballos Plaza 2.

Assists — UTPB: Analise Lucio 37, Lanai Hurd 2, Julia Sims 2. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Rachel Williams 1, Lexie Johnston 1, Amanda Van Wyk 37, Laryssa Correa 1, Kaitlyn 2, Addie Vidrine 1, Jazzlyn Wells 1.

Digs — UTPB: Travana Matthews 1, Marissa Aquilar 10, Skyler Friel 1, Megan Ashton 16, Aquincia Strambler 4, Analise Lucio 7, Lanai Hurd 11, Julia Sims 1, Isela Murillo 7, Erika Lozano 8, Netanya Allison 1. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Anna Demmer 19, Rachel Williams 5, Lexie Johnston 1, Amanda Van Wyk 13, Laryssa Correa 7, Noria Ceballos Plaza 8, Kailtyn Carroll 3, Addie Vidrine 7, Faith Marabella 2, Courtney Crownover 2, Erin Black 3, Lexy Lewis 2.

Aces — UTPB: Skyler Friel 2, Megan Ashton 1, Lanai Hurd 2. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Amanda Van Wyk 3, Laryssa Correa 2, Kaitlyn Carroll 1, Addie Vidrine 2.

Service points — UTPB: Travana Matthews 7, Skyler Friel 9, Megan Ashton 1, Aquincia Strambler 20.5, Analise Lucio 1.5, Lanai Hurd 3, Julia Sims 6, Isela Murillo 6, Erika Lozano 1. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Anna Demmer 11, Rachel Williams 9.5, Lexie Johnston 13.5, Amanda Van Wyk 11, Laryssa Correa 2, Noria Ceballos Plaza 9, Kaitlyn Carroll 1, Addie Vidrine 3, Faith Marabella 1, Courtney Cronwover 5, Erin Black 1.

Records

UTPB 18-7, 10-6; Arkansas-Fort Smith 22-5, 15-1.

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:25 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT SMITH, Ark. The UTPB volleyball team fell short against Arkansas-Fort Smith, losing in four sets in a Lone Star Conference matchup Saturday on the road.

Arkansas-Fort Smith, which improved to 22-5 overall and 15-1 in conference play, won by scores of 15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

The Falcons fell to 18-7, 10-6.

Aquincia Strambler had a career-setting day as she recorded 19 kills and three blocks, beating her previous high of 16 kills. Skyler Friel had six kills, two blocks and two aces while Isela Murillo had six kills for UTPB.

Anna Demmer had 10 kills for Arkansas-Fort Smith while Lexie Johnston finished with 10 and Rachel Williams had nine kills.

The Falcons will return home to close out the regular season this week, beginning with a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday against Eastern New Mexico before facing West Texas A&M at noon on Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:25 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
65°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 55°/Low 23°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 28°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]