COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls on the road

FORT SMITH, Ark. The UTPB volleyball team fell short against Arkansas-Fort Smith, losing in four sets in a Lone Star Conference matchup Saturday on the road.

Arkansas-Fort Smith, which improved to 22-5 overall and 15-1 in conference play, won by scores of 15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

The Falcons fell to 18-7, 10-6.

Aquincia Strambler had a career-setting day as she recorded 19 kills and three blocks, beating her previous high of 16 kills. Skyler Friel had six kills, two blocks and two aces while Isela Murillo had six kills for UTPB.

Anna Demmer had 10 kills for Arkansas-Fort Smith while Lexie Johnston finished with 10 and Rachel Williams had nine kills.

The Falcons will return home to close out the regular season this week, beginning with a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday against Eastern New Mexico before facing West Texas A&M at noon on Saturday.