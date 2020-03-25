LOOKING BACK: March 26 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: On this date, the Odessa High and Ector High baseball teams were preparing to face Tom S. Lubbock and Monterey. The Eagles were going to meet Tom S. Lubbock, while the Bronchos were going to face Monterey with both teams playing one game. … The Andrews track and field team was preparing to host the Mustang Relays. … Meanwhile, Andrews was preparing to host its second annual high school golf tournament with 11 Permian Basin schools competing.

>> 1969: The Monahans baseball team defeated Odessa High for the second time that season, winning by score of 4-1. Monahans pitcher Ronny Hayes, who won the first meeting against the Bronchos, walked one and struck out 11 in winning his 11th game of the year. … The Permian baseball team was dealt a 7-5 loss to Abilene High in a District 3-4A contest. … The Kermit baseball team pushed across four runs in the 13th inning to take a late 12-8 win over Eunice N.M. in an interstate game.

>> 1985: The Odessa College tennis team returned from a five-day road trip, which included the Lady Wranglers winning four of seven matches, while the men suffered losses in six of seven outings. Odessa College competed in Huntsville. … The UNLV and Indiana men’s basketball teams arrived in New Orleans, La. for the NCAA Final Four.

>> 2001: The Odessa Jackalopes won the Western Division championship for the first time in franchise history with a 5-1 victory over New Mexico. With the win, the Jackalopes clinched the WPHL Western Division as well as home-ice advantage in the playoffs. The Jackalopes went 2-for-9 on the power play in that game… Michigan State held off Temple to clinch a spot in the NCAA Final Four in men’s basketball, while Arizona defeated Illinois to reach a spot in the semifinals as well.