  • March 25, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 26 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: March 26 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:42 pm

LOOKING BACK: March 26 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: On this date, the Odessa High and Ector High baseball teams were preparing to face Tom S. Lubbock and Monterey. The Eagles were going to meet Tom S. Lubbock, while the Bronchos were going to face Monterey with both teams playing one game. … The Andrews track and field team was preparing to host the Mustang Relays. … Meanwhile, Andrews was preparing to host its second annual high school golf tournament with 11 Permian Basin schools competing.

>> 1969: The Monahans baseball team defeated Odessa High for the second time that season, winning by score of 4-1. Monahans pitcher Ronny Hayes, who won the first meeting against the Bronchos, walked one and struck out 11 in winning his 11th game of the year. … The Permian baseball team was dealt a 7-5 loss to Abilene High in a District 3-4A contest. … The Kermit baseball team pushed across four runs in the 13th inning to take a late 12-8 win over Eunice N.M. in an interstate game.

>> 1985: The Odessa College tennis team returned from a five-day road trip, which included the Lady Wranglers winning four of seven matches, while the men suffered losses in six of seven outings. Odessa College competed in Huntsville. … The UNLV and Indiana men’s basketball teams arrived in New Orleans, La. for the NCAA Final Four.

>> 2001: The Odessa Jackalopes won the Western Division championship for the first time in franchise history with a 5-1 victory over New Mexico. With the win, the Jackalopes clinched the WPHL Western Division as well as home-ice advantage in the playoffs. The Jackalopes went 2-for-9 on the power play in that game… Michigan State held off Temple to clinch a spot in the NCAA Final Four in men’s basketball, while Arizona defeated Illinois to reach a spot in the semifinals as well.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:42 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: W at 19mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 61°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 60°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 87°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]