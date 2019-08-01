COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad ready for senior season at UTPB

UTPB linebacker Chris Hoad has earned several awards and accolades over his playing career.

The senior from Leander earned another one Monday after being named the 2019 Lone Star Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at Monday’s media day in McKinney.

But while he appreciates the recognition, his main focus is putting out a good product on the field.

“It’s exciting and it felt good to me when it was announced,” Hoad said. “But then came the realization that it’s just preseason and that there is a lot of football to be played.

“I need to focus on what I need to do as a teammate and as a leader to help this team to go forward.”

As far as targets go from preseason watch lists, Hoad doesn’t feel like the stress from being named the conference defensive player of the year has increased on him too much.

“I don’t think it adds any pressure to me,” Hoad said. “I feel like I handle pressure well. But also, I’m a very confident player and always have been even before receiving awards and recognition. So I think it’s a mutual type of thing.”

Hoad is coming off a stellar 2018 season, finishing third in Division II with 133 total tackles to go with 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His efforts earned him first team All-Conference honors and the Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year award. But he’s well aware that there’s plenty of room to get better.

“I went back and re-watched everything and while there’s a lot of good stuff, there’s stuff that I can improve on,” Hoad said. “There were tackles that I could’ve made last year that didn’t so going forward, I want to be making those plays.

“You can always improve on tackling because it’s hard to be a 100 percent on that. Also, just being a more rounded-player and being better with everything I do.”

Every offseason is a different story for Hoad but this past spring has been distinct as he prepares for his final season at UTPB.

“It was even more unique than usual because of the fact that there isn’t another offseason after this for me,” Hoad said. “There isn’t another spring practice because this is the last one. For the past four years, we’ve been working for something special and this is the last season for me.

“So there’s that realization that this is it for me but I want to have as much fun with it as I can and just enjoy the guys and the team and the experience. Every offseason is challenge and can be strenuous test at times but it’s been fun embracing everything and enjoy the people that I was with.”

For Hoad and many of his other senior teammates, they’ll be the first class to play all four years at UTPB as the program enters its fourth season in existence. The Falcons finished 2-9 in 2018.

“It was very unique to start a program and to lay the foundation,” Hoad said. “At the time, we were a bunch of 18-year-old kids trying to play with 22-year-old men. Now looking back, we have those 22-year-old men and we’re more suited for this year’s season.”

But regardless, his excitement level heading into this season couldn’t be higher.

“I was telling (head) coach (Justin Carrigan) the other day that I haven’t been more excited to play with a group of guys since my senior year of high school,” Hoad said. “This is something that I’m looking forward to and can’t wait to get it going.”

His improvement from his freshman year to now hasn’t gone unnoticed from his coaches.

“As a leader, he’s really grown in that role and becoming a guy that leads by example and when he speaks, people listen,” UTPB co-defensive coordinator Jacob Martin said. “He’s able to lead the young guys and show them the way. He’s a player who helped start the program and one that we were looking for when we recruited him and he’s done a good job.”

