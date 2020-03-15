  • March 15, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: LSC cancels competition for remaining spring sports

Posted: Sunday, March 15, 2020 6:05 pm

The Lone Star Conference has canceled all competition for the remainder of the school year, the conference said in a press release on Sunday.

The decision brings an end to UTPB’s spring sports teams’ season including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf along with men’s and women’s tennis. The conference had previously announced it would be suspending competition until March 30.

The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the evolving spread of the coronavirus.

According to the press release, the decision was reached by the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents.

With that, the Falcon baseball team ends the season at 9-13 overall while softball finished at 15-15 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

