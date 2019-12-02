  • December 2, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB faces Dallas Christian in Midland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB faces Dallas Christian in Midland

Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 8:07 pm

Odessa American

The UTPB men’s basketball team will kick off a busy week of action today starting with a matchup against Dallas Christian at 11 a.m. at the Chaparral Center in Midland.

This is the first of three games this week for the Falcons (6-2) after getting a week off for the Thanksgiving break.

UTPB is playing in Midland for the second straight season. The Falcons defeated University of the Southwest 88-79 in their last game at the Chaparral Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

