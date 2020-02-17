HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian aims for 2-6A title share in regular season final

The Permian boys basketball team looks to clinch at least a share of the District 2-6A title when it hosts Midland High at 7:30 tonight at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (26-3 overall, 8-1 district) will win the title outright with a victory and a loss by Amarillo Tascosa, which is hosting Odessa High.

Permian is guaranteed a first or second seed when the playoffs begin.

Midland High (14-14, 2-7) was eliminated from postseason contention after falling 74-67 to Odessa High Friday.