  • August 3, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Opening match for Odessa High canceled

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Opening match for Odessa High canceled

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:45 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa High tennis team will have to wait one more week to open its season.

The Bronchos’ scheduled opener Saturday against San Angelo Lake View was canceled according to head tennis coach Katelyn Watts.

Watts said that Lake View had recently hired a new coach and was unable to make the trip.

Odessa High will head to Abilene Aug. 9 to compete in a quad match hosted by Abilene Cooper.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

