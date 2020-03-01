  • March 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB falls to St. Mary's

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB falls to St. Mary's

Linescore

St. Mary’s 9, UTPB 4

St. Mary’s 000 122 112 — 9 14 3

UTPB 010 120 000 — 4 9 2

Dylan Bells, Johnny Panatex (8) and Ragan Forrest. Tanner Rhodes, Jake Rohde (7), Spencer Cofer (9) and Andrew Williams. W — Bells. L — Rhodes. 2B — St. Mary’s: Keaton Milford, Johnny Hernandez, Ragan Forrest. UTPB: Lincoln Choate. HR — St. Mary’s: Steven Wynn.

Records — St. Mary’s: 9-9 overall, 9-9 Lone Star Conference; UTPB: 5-13.

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:50 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The UTPB baseball team dropped its series finale against St. Mary’s in a 9-4 loss Sunday at Roden Field.

The Falcons (5-13 overall, 5-13 Lone Star Conference) were unable to salvage a split in the four-game Lone Star Conference series, going 1-3 for the weekend after starting off with a 7-5 victory in the first contest before losing the next three.

St. Mary’s Dylan Bells was the winning pitcher while UTPB’s Tanner Rhodes took the loss.

UTPB led 4-3 after five innings before St. Mary’s (9-9, 9-9) scored six unanswered runs over the course of four innings to pull away.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:50 pm.

