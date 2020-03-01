COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB falls to St. Mary's

The UTPB baseball team dropped its series finale against St. Mary’s in a 9-4 loss Sunday at Roden Field.

The Falcons (5-13 overall, 5-13 Lone Star Conference) were unable to salvage a split in the four-game Lone Star Conference series, going 1-3 for the weekend after starting off with a 7-5 victory in the first contest before losing the next three.

St. Mary’s Dylan Bells was the winning pitcher while UTPB’s Tanner Rhodes took the loss.

UTPB led 4-3 after five innings before St. Mary’s (9-9, 9-9) scored six unanswered runs over the course of four innings to pull away.