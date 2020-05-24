SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Navarrette hopes to return to athletics as a coach

Bud Navarrette’s athletic career has come to an end.

He hopes to still be involved in some way or another in the future as a coach.

For many athletes, the end of their playing days can be emotional in many ways.

Navarrette says he’s ready for the next challenges in his life.

“I mean there are times where you really miss it but for me, I think it’s just best to move on, try and get my schooling done and maybe become a coach,” said Navarrette, who sits 15th in a class of 132. “The more I can focus on my work, the quicker I can do that.”

His love of sports can only keep him away for so long.

“As of right now. I love sports too much,” Navarrette said. “I still want to be a part of them. I feel like the best way is to be on the field helping out the players.”

For him, being the top male scholar athlete from Monahans means a lot.

“It feels like you’re doing more than just sports,” Navarrette said. “I’m not going to play college ball but to have good grades and to have people look up to me, it means a lot to me.”

Navarrette played football, basketball, golf and run cross country over the last four years with football being his primary sport.

“I just loved the atmosphere in football,” Navarrette said. “I feel like that’s what I was best at and I put in all the hours necessary for it.

“It was good to just be a part of a big team like that. I got moved up my sophomore year (to varsity). It just really made me love the sport that much.”

He was named District 1-4A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year his junior year.

Navarrette was also a regional qualifier in cross country and was named a team captain in football while also earning all-district honors in basketball.

His academic activities include being a three-year member of the National Honor Society.

The senior will begin his collegiate studies at Odessa College this fall where he looks to get his general education out of the way.

From there, he plans on transferring to UTPB to major in kinesiology.

The decision to stay close to home and begin at a junior college was from a financial standpoint.

“I would love to go to a place like Texas Tech but I know it’s a lot more money so I feel like starting off at Odessa College, at a smaller school would be the best for me,” Navarrette said. “Another thing is that it’s close to family for me.”

As Navarette reflects on the last four years of high school, he wouldn’t trade the memories for anything.

“Just getting to be with friends and all the memories that you make from the court and on the field and in the classroom have stood out to me,” Navarrette said. “Sports have been a blessing for me.”