  • November 2, 2019

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:55 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LAREDO The UTPB men’s soccer team was delivered a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M International in Lone Star Conference play, Saturday on the road.

The Falcons fell to 5-10-1 overall, 2-6 in conference play with the result.

The teams were tied at the half at 0-0 before the Dustdevils (11-4-1, 7-2-0) scored three unanswered goals in the second half.

Texas A&M International’s Elias Perales opened up the scoring with a 58th minute goal before Ruben Nielsen scored a minute later. Nadav Datner made it 3-0 with his 66th minute goal.

The Dustdevils had 21 shots total with 10 on target. UTPB had eight shots with one on target.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:55 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: SSE at 6mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 47°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]