COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International

LAREDO The UTPB men’s soccer team was delivered a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M International in Lone Star Conference play, Saturday on the road.
The Falcons fell to 5-10-1 overall, 2-6 in conference play with the result.
The teams were tied at the half at 0-0 before the Dustdevils (11-4-1, 7-2-0) scored three unanswered goals in the second half.
Texas A&M International’s Elias Perales opened up the scoring with a 58th minute goal before Ruben Nielsen scored a minute later. Nadav Datner made it 3-0 with his 66th minute goal.
The Dustdevils had 21 shots total with 10 on target. UTPB had eight shots with one on target.
