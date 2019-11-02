COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International

LAREDO The UTPB men’s soccer team was delivered a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M International in Lone Star Conference play, Saturday on the road.

The Falcons fell to 5-10-1 overall, 2-6 in conference play with the result.

The teams were tied at the half at 0-0 before the Dustdevils (11-4-1, 7-2-0) scored three unanswered goals in the second half.

Texas A&M International’s Elias Perales opened up the scoring with a 58th minute goal before Ruben Nielsen scored a minute later. Nadav Datner made it 3-0 with his 66th minute goal.

The Dustdevils had 21 shots total with 10 on target. UTPB had eight shots with one on target.