WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers earn season-opening win at home

The Odessa College women’s basketball team got out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating Iowa Western Community College 61-53 at the Wrangler Club Classic Friday at the OC Sports Center.

Nokoia White led the way for the Lady Wranglers (1-0) with 16 points and Geovana Lopes added eight points and six rebounds to help the cause. Sofia Persson made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points in her Odessa College debut.

Jaiden Morris led the Reivers (0-1) with 16 points and added two steals while teammates Nyah-Morris Nelson and Sommer Blakemore had 10 points each.

Odessa College continues the Wrangler Club Classic with a matchup against University of the Southwest JV at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the OC Sports Center.