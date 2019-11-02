  • November 2, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers earn season-opening win at home

Odessa College 62, Iowa Western Community College 53

 IOWA WESTERN CC (0-1)

Jaiden Morris 5-12 5-8 16, Bella Sparaco 2-3 0-2 4, Sommer Blakemore 4-14 0-0 10, Nyah Morris-Nelson 3-5 2-2 10, Britney Epperson 1-6 1-2 3, Hayley Berfield 1-1 0-0 3, Arielle McElroy 0-0 0-0 0, Briana Baker-Bruce 2-7 0-0 5, LaShawn Sweet 0-2 0-0 0, Dustie Obah 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Solape Amusan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-14 53.

ODESSA COLLEGE (1-0)

Yanina Todorova 3-6 0-0 8, Okako Adika 2-6 0-0 5, Sofia Persson 3-7 0-1 9, Nokoia White 7-9 1-5 16, Geovana Lopes 4-6 0-0 9, Arielle Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Matilda Ahlberg 0-3 1-2 1, Jenyff Moura 0-2 1-2 1, Christ’On Waters 0-0 1-2 1, Jordan Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Denitsa Petrova 1-4 1-2 3, Maria Guimaraes 1-2 4-4 6. Totals 22-48 11-20 62.

Iowa Western CC.... 11.. 13     8   21   —    53

Odessa College...... 17.. 18   13   14   —    62

3-Point goals — Iowa Western CC 7-17 (Morris 1-3, Blakemore 2-5, Morris-Nelson 2-3, Berfield 1-1, Baker-Bruce 1-2, Sweet 0-2, Amusan 0-1); Odessa College 7-21 (Todorova 2-3, Adika 1-4, Persson 3-5, White 1-2, Lopes 0-1, Ahlberg 0-3, Petrova 0-2). Total fouls — Iowa Western CC 18, Odessa College 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Iowa Western CC 28 (Sparaco 8). Odessa College 28 (Lopes 6, Guimares 6). Assists — Iowa Western CC 4 (Sparaco 2). Odessa College 13 (Adika 5).

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team got out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating Iowa Western Community College 61-53 at the Wrangler Club Classic Friday at the OC Sports Center.

Nokoia White led the way for the Lady Wranglers (1-0) with 16 points and Geovana Lopes added eight points and six rebounds to help the cause. Sofia Persson made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points in her Odessa College debut.

Jaiden Morris led the Reivers (0-1) with 16 points and added two steals while teammates Nyah-Morris Nelson and Sommer Blakemore had 10 points each.

 Odessa College continues the Wrangler Club Classic with a matchup against University of the Southwest JV at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

