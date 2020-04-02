LOOKING BACK: April 3 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: The Odessa College golf team was getting ready to compete against Baylor in the first of three matches during the week. … A 14-man boxing team from Andrews was getting ready to take part in an amateur card at the Ector County Auditorium to compete against Odessa. … The Crane baseball team was getting set to face Andrews in a District 3-A baseball game.

>> 1971: The Permian and Ector High track and field teams were getting ready to compete in the city track meet at W.T. Barrett Stadium . … The Permian baseball team produced a two-run sixth inning to take a 2-1 win over Abilene Cooper to remain undefeated in District 5-4A action. The Panthers moved to 4-0 in district play. … The Monahans baseball team posted a 7-3 win over Ector High in a District 2-3A contest. Four of the Loboes’ eight hits went for doubles.

>> 1993: The Permian boys gymnastics team clinched as spot at the state championships after winning the Region III championships with a score of 330.05, beating Abilene Cooper. … The Permian girls gymnastics team also qualified for state, finishing second with a score of 226.35, finishing ahead of San Angelo Central and behind Abilene Cooper. … The Odessa College baseball team held on to defeat Frank Phillips College 8-6 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action in Borger.

>> 2008: The Midland RockHounds were getting ready to start the 2008 season, playing at Arkansas with a roster that included 12 players who spent part of the 2007 season in Midland. Webster Garrison was back for his second stint as manager. … The Laredo Bucks defeated the Jackalopes 6-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the Central Hockey League Southern conference semifinal series. … The Odessa High and Permian boys and girls gymnastics teams were getting ready for the Region III championships.