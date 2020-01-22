COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad, Landeros earn postseason honors

UTPB linebacker Chris Hoad and punter Sergio Landeros earned more postseason honors Wednesday after being named to the Don Hansen Super Region Four Team.

Hoad ended his decorated Falcons career with 526 tackles and the active lead in that category in the NCAA. He also set school records in total tackles, career tackles and tackles in a single game and was the two-time Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year (2018, 2019).

Landeros had a breakout year as a punter for the Falcons. The Seminole graduate earned First Team Lone Star Conference honors, leading the conference in average yards per punt (42.1) and punts over 50 yards (12).