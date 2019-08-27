TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win streak snapped on the road

After having plenty of success in recent days at home, the Midland RockHounds couldn’t find as much of it on the road.

The RockHounds’ five-game winning streak came to an end after falling 7-2 to Northwest Arkansas Monday at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals (54-76) got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the second inning and one in the fifth before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth.

Northwest Arkansas also benefitted from four Midland errors.

The RockHounds (67-65) couldn’t get the bats going against Northwest Arkansas starter Brady Singer, who allowed just one run, six hits and struck out seven over seven innings.

Nate Mondou led the RockHounds offensively, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI single. Khalil Lee was one of four Naturals who recorded two hits on the night.