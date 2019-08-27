rockhounds logo
Naturals 7, RockHounds 2
Midland......... 000 100 010 — 2 8 4
NW Arkansas 020 014 000 — 7 10 0
Grant Holmes, Zack Erwin (5), John Gorman (6) and Collin Theroux. Brady Singer, Daniel Tillo (8), Franco Terrero (9) and Freddy Fermin. W — Singer (6-3). L — Holmes (6-5). 2B — Midland: Tyler Ramirez, Greg Deichmann. Northwest Arkansas: Kevin Merrell, Khalil Lee, Blake Perkins.
Records — Midland 67-65. Northwest Arkansas 54-76.
Texas League
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (Dodgers) 36 27 .571 —
x-Arkansas (Mariners) 34 29 .540 2
Springfield (Cardinals) 28 35 .444 8
NW Arkansas (Royals) 23 39 .371 12d½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Amarillo (Padres) 35 28 .556 —
Midland (Athletics) 33 30 .524 2
Frisco (Rangers) 31 31 .500 3½
Corpus Christi (Astros) 31 32 .492 4
x-won first-half division championship
Monday, Aug. 26
Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2
Frisco 10, Springfield 7
Northwest Arkansas 7, Midland 2
Tulsa 9, Amarillo 2
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tulsa at Amarillo, 11:05 a.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 11:45 pm
TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win streak snapped on the road
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SPRINGDALE, ARK. After having plenty of success in recent days at home, the Midland RockHounds couldn’t find as much of it on the road.
The RockHounds’ five-game winning streak came to an end after falling 7-2 to Northwest Arkansas Monday at Arvest Ballpark.
The Naturals (54-76) got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the second inning and one in the fifth before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth.
Northwest Arkansas also benefitted from four Midland errors.
The RockHounds (67-65) couldn’t get the bats going against Northwest Arkansas starter Brady Singer, who allowed just one run, six hits and struck out seven over seven innings.
Nate Mondou led the RockHounds offensively, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI single. Khalil Lee was one of four Naturals who recorded two hits on the night.
