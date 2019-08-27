  • August 27, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win streak snapped on the road

Box Score

Naturals 7, RockHounds 2

 

Midland......... 000  100 010   —     2      8     4

NW Arkansas 020  014 000   —     7    10     0

Grant Holmes, Zack Erwin (5), John Gorman (6) and Collin Theroux. Brady Singer, Daniel Tillo (8), Franco Terrero (9) and Freddy Fermin. W — Singer (6-3). L — Holmes (6-5). 2B — Midland: Tyler Ramirez, Greg Deichmann. Northwest Arkansas: Kevin Merrell, Khalil Lee, Blake Perkins.

Records — Midland 67-65. Northwest Arkansas 54-76.

Standings

Texas League

 

North Division

                                       W         L    Pct.      GB

Tulsa (Dodgers)            36       27   .571       —

x-Arkansas (Mariners)   34       29   .540         2

Springfield (Cardinals)  28       35   .444         8

NW Arkansas (Royals)  23       39   .371  12d½

South Division

                                       W         L    Pct.      GB

x-Amarillo (Padres)        35       28   .556       —

Midland (Athletics)        33       30   .524         2

Frisco (Rangers)            31       31   .500      3½

Corpus Christi (Astros)  31       32   .492         4

x-won first-half division championship

———

Monday, Aug. 26

Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2

Frisco 10, Springfield 7

Northwest Arkansas 7, Midland 2

Tulsa 9, Amarillo 2

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Tulsa at Amarillo, 11:05 a.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Midland at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 11:45 pm

SPRINGDALE, ARK. After having plenty of success in recent days at home, the Midland RockHounds couldn’t find as much of it on the road.

The RockHounds’ five-game winning streak came to an end after falling 7-2 to Northwest Arkansas Monday at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals (54-76) got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the second inning and one in the fifth before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth.

Northwest Arkansas also benefitted from four Midland errors.

The RockHounds (67-65) couldn’t get the bats going against Northwest Arkansas starter Brady Singer, who allowed just one run, six hits and struck out seven over seven innings.

Nate Mondou led the RockHounds offensively, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI single. Khalil Lee was one of four Naturals who recorded two hits on the night.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, August 26, 2019 11:45 pm.

