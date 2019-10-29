HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 29

There seems to be an arms race brewing in the Permian Basin.

Quarterbacks Mikey Serrano (Midland Lee), Brett Leach (Andrews) and Jaxon Willis (Crane) have become, far and away, the top signal callers in the area.

Now, it’s a matter of which of the trio will finish on top when the regular season ends Nov. 8.

Here are their current stats:

>> Leach has completed 185 of 286 passes for 2,533 yards and 30 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

>> Willis is now 155 of 242 for 2,412 yards and 26 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

>> Serrano has connected on 105 of 167 passes for 2,152 yards and 32 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

That’s a combined 445 of 695 for 7,097 yards, 88 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions … with two regular-season game remaining.

Leach and Serrano are seniors, while Willis is just a sophomore and the debate will rage on about the level of competition each quarterback is facing, with Serrano leading the Rebels in Class 6A, Leach guiding the Mustangs in Class 4A and Willis taking charge for the Golden Cranes in Class 3A.

The truth of the matter is that all three are very talented athletes, who happened to be surrounded by another group of very talented athletes that contribute to their team’s success.

The one thing that might separate Serrano is that he also is Midland Lee’s leading rusher with 724 yards on 82 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Look for all three of these quarterbacks, barring unforeseen circumstances, to guide their teams deep into the playoffs.

>> NUMBER OF THE TRUCK: That’s what the defenders at Sweetwater and Lamesa must be asking for after facing the Pecos offense the past two weeks.

On Oct. 18, the Eagles watched running backs Ezekiel Saldana, Armando Granado and Abel Velasquez combined to run for 644 yards, with all three breaking the 200-yard mark for the crucial District 1-4A Division II road game.

Last week, at home, Pecos outdid itself with 729 yards on the ground in a victory against Lamesa.

Saldana eclipsed the 300-yard mark with 16 carries for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Velasquez adding another 200 yards on eight carries with three scores and Granado, the fullback in the Eagles’ triple-option attack, added 147 yards on 24 carries, with four touchdowns.

Pecos is off this week and closes out its season on Nov. 8 at Snyder in a game that likely will hold playoff ramifications for four teams.

>> CLOSING OUT: Greenwood has been dominant in District 1-4A Division II the past two seasons and already has clinched a share of the district crown.

A victory against Monahans on Friday would give the Rangers (9-0 overall, 5-0 District) the chance to celebrate a second straight district crown.

During that chase, Greenwood junior running back Trey Cross will embark on a quest of his own, trying to breaking the 2,000-yards rushing plateau by the end of the regular season.

Cross has carried the ball 134 times for 1,744 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also catching a touchdown pass.

Add in the consistent play of senior quarterback Weston Wilber (66 of 129 for 1,394 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions) and the Rangers would seem to be a lock against the Loboes.

Greenwood will be off the final week of the regular season before heading into the Class 4A playoffs.

>> QUIET DOMINATION: Balmorhea gets closer and closer each week to becoming the prohibitive favorite to capture the Class 1A Division I state championship.

The Bears (8-0 overall, 1-0 District 7-1A) have, to date, outscored their opponents 510-148 and are coming off an 84-6 victory against Marfa that was over at halftime by virtue of the 45-point mercy rule that six-man football uses.

That’s 84 points in 20 minutes of play.

Balmorhea is the top-ranked team in the state and hosts Fort Davis this week before traveling to face fifth-ranked Rankin in the season finale.

>> AROUND THE BASIN: Van Horn (4-4 overall, 1-0 District 1-2A Division II) travels to face Wink (5-3, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Field. Both the Eagles and Wildcats are coming off impressive victories and the victor will be in the driver’s seat for the outright district championship.

Kermit (2-4, 1-0 District 1-3A Division I) looks to extend its winning streak to three games when it travels to face Denver City (7-1, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium. Denver City likes to grind out its victories, so the Yellow Jackets are going to need take advantage of all their scoring opportunities.

Fort Stockton (6-2, 2-2 District 1-4A Division II) will take the long bus ride east, but will have to be ready to go from the start when the face Sweetwater (2-6, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl. The Panthers are looking to bounce back from a loss last week to district-leader Greenwood, while the Mustangs are looking to rebound after failing to convert a two-point conversion, losing 35-34 to Snyder in overtime.

