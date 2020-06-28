LOOKING BACK: June 29 Memories

>> 1956: Three main events that were limited to two out of three falls or 60 minutes were about to be presented at the Ector County Coliseum the following Tuesday on Pat O’Dowdy’s weekly wrestling program. Hans Schnabel was scheduled to meet Sonny Myers. A match between Bob Orton and Art Nelson was also arranged for the event as well. … Two Odessan golfers, Arlyn Scott and A. G. Barnard were in the championship flight as the San Angelo Invitation Golf Tournament played at San Angelo Country Club. Both Odessans fired qualifying rounds of 3-over-par 74.

>> 1968: The main event at Odessa Speedbowl was to have pitted the No. 1 driver against the No. 1 car. However, Midland’s James Foster blew his engine in practice, the second time in two weeks. The other racer Lewis Ashby contended with Nicky Dean. Dean ended up being forced out of the race on his third lap. … Seminole’s Barbara Bramlett was eliminated from the State Jaycee tennis tournament in the quarterfinals. Bramlett lost to Harlingen’s Kathy Bean 6-0, 6-3 after defeating Dallas’ Peggy Russell 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the Girls 18 singles.

>> 1988: Odessa native and jockey Tami Nicodemus won her first professional victory in four outings, capturing the No. 3 race at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. Nicodemus obtained a New Mexico apprentice rider’s license on April 21 en route to her goal of riding thoroughbreds for a living. … The Midland Angels were dealt a 6-1 loss to the Wichita Pilots in Texas League baseball. Wichita’s Brian Wood and Rusty Ford combined to pitch a four-hitter to help the Pilots win.

>> 2000: The Tulsa Drillers posted an 11-3 win over the RockHounds at Christensen Stadium. The Drillers took advantage of two RockHounds errors and a Juan Piniella RBI single to take a 4-0 advantage and not look back.