HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Odessa High in District 2-6A opener

Both the Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams were looking to get District 2-6A play started off the right track.

On this night, however, it was the Lady Panthers who had the upper hand as they swept the Lady Bronchos (25-15, 25-22, 25-21) Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“I thought our girls were really consistent tonight,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “I thought we did a good job of cutting down our errors and controlling the ball better tonight and I was really proud of them.”

Permian (15-14 overall, 1-0 District 2-6A) set the tone early on to start the match, building a 9-3 lead to start the match. The Lady Panthers were able to build their advantage up to 17-9 in the first set before an Odessa High timeout. The Lady Bronchos regrouped and ran off four straight points before Permian called timeout of its own. That’s when Permian was able to pull itself together and close the set with an 8-3 run.

“I thought we had some great moments at times tonight,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “We just have to refine those moments and avoid dipping down where we give up too many points at one time.”

Both the second and third sets played out pretty evenly with neither side building a lead greater than five points.

The second set turned into a see-saw battle as the Lady Panthers got out to an early 5-3 lead before the Lady Bronchos (12-15, 0-1) came back to capture it with a quick 4-1 run capped off by a kill from senior outside hitter Alexis Luna to give Odessa High the lead.

Luna had an ace and a block in that second set, while Brianna McClure led Odessa High with 10 kills and six assists for the match.

After falling behind 19-18 however, the Lady Panthers found what they needed to close out strong and came back to take the second set 25-22 following a kill from Noemi Marquez.

The third set played out in a similar fashion with Permian taking control and Odessa High clawing its way back and hanging around. The Lady Panthers built a 19-15 cushion in the third set before an Odessa High rally cut it down to 21-19. But after a Permian timeout, the Lady Panthers again found enough to reach the end as an Odessa High service error closed out the match.

Lauren Lucas led Permian with 14 kills and 13 digs, while senior setter Makenzie Watson finished with a match-high 30 assists to go with nine digs.

“I thought it was encouraging that we came out ready to play against our crosstown rivals,” Herrera said. “It’s especially true since it was the first district game and it was nice to come out with the W tonight.”

The Lady Bronchos were able to play better after a shaky start, but Smith said she wants to see more consistency from her team.

“I thought we came out with good energy in the second and third sets,” she said. “I think it just took us a little too long to get started. It was a completely different team from the second set and we just need to figure out how to get that performance earlier.”

