WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls against Trinity Valley

MIDLAND Trinity Valley Community College’s women’s basketball team is ranked third in the nation and Odessa College had it on the ropes for the first 27 minutes.

But the Lady Cardinals found a way to claw back into the game and with a strong final 13 minutes, emerged with a 65-59 victory against the Lady Wranglers at the Midland College WNIT Thursday at the Chaparral Center.

The victory improved to Trinity Valley to 5-0 and moved the Lady Cardinals into the semifinals against Florida Southwestern College at 5 p.m. today.

Odessa College (7-3) will face Hill College at 1 p.m. in consolation play.

Taiyanna Jackson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Cardinals, with Curtessia Dean adding 15, Kaye Clark 11 and Asia Strong 10 in the victory.

Okako Adika and Sofia Persson each had 12 points to pace the Lady Wranglers, with Arielle Adams finishing with 10 in the loss.

“Trinity Valley is a very good team,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “They switched things up a couple times in the second half and we didn’t get into the right set, or I didn’t get them into the right offense.

“We needed to do a better job rebounding and I’d like to have a couple of possessions back in the second half.”

The Lady Cardinals applied pressure from the outset, forcing the Lady Wranglers to work to bring the ball up the court on every possession.

Trinity Valley’s height bothered Odessa College, as well, with the Lady Cardinals finishing with 18 points on rebounds and put backs.

All six of Jackson’s baskets were of that variety as she finished with 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Odessa College finished with 25 rebounds as a team.

“She’s a really good player,” Baten said of Jackson. “She’s got great timing on her blocks, getting them after the ball is out of the hand.

“I wish we had done a better job of boxing out on defense. But we’re still learning and this is a really tough stretch for us in our schedule.”

Odessa College was in control through the first half and most of the third quarter in spite of Trinity Valley’s rebounding prowess.

The Lady Wranglers shot 50 percent in the first half to hold a one-point lead, 34-33. They were able to hold onto the lead deep into the third quarter on the strength of four 3-pointers, two of them by Persson to beat the shot clock.

Trinity Valley, at the same time, was increasing its full-court pressure and converted a pair of turnovers and back-to-back baskets by Clark into a 51-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Cardinals then opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run and Odessa College was never able to get closer than four points the rest of the way.

