RODEO: West of the Pecos Rodeo postponed

The West of the Pecos Rodeo has been postponed for almost a month due to COVID-19.

The 137th edition of the rodeo has been rescheduled for July 29-Aug. 1, according to the West of the Pecos Rodeo’s Facebook page.

This year’s rodeo had originally been scheduled for June 24-27. The West of the Pecos Rodeo is traditionally a kickoff to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Cowboy Christmas schedule stretch around the July 4 holiday.