RODEO: West of the Pecos Rodeo postponed

RODEO: West of the Pecos Rodeo postponed

Posted: Saturday, May 23, 2020 5:33 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The West of the Pecos Rodeo has been postponed for almost a month due to COVID-19.

The 137th edition of the rodeo has been rescheduled for July 29-Aug. 1, according to the West of the Pecos Rodeo’s Facebook page.

This year’s rodeo had originally been scheduled for June 24-27. The West of the Pecos Rodeo is traditionally a kickoff to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Cowboy Christmas schedule stretch around the July 4 holiday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

